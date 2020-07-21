Indore: Stop harassing businessmen on Left-Right system, BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat lashes out at his government

Indore: BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat here on Tuesday lashed out at the Left-Right system for opening shops implemented in the city due to Covid-19 and demanded its immediate revocation.

“The district administration should stop harassing businessmen in the name of coronavirus,” he told reporters.

He stated that the business activities have been badly hit due to Covid-19 in last five months. “Shopkeepers and traders have faced huge losses in these months. Now, all businesses should be allowed to function normally, but the Left-Right system of opening of shops is harassing the shopkeepers further,” Shekhawat stated.

He stated that if the salary of government officers is withheld for five months then they will come to know how difficult it is to run one's house without income.