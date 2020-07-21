Indore: Stop harassing businessmen on Left-Right system, BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat lashes out at his government

Indore: BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat here on Tuesday lashed out at the Left-Right system for opening shops implemented in the city due to Covid-19 and demanded its immediate revocation.
“The district administration should stop harassing businessmen in the name of coronavirus,” he told reporters.
He stated that the business activities have been badly hit due to Covid-19 in last five months. “Shopkeepers and traders have faced huge losses in these months. Now, all businesses should be allowed to function normally, but the Left-Right system of opening of shops is harassing the shopkeepers further,” Shekhawat stated.
He stated that if the salary of government officers is withheld for five months then they will come to know how difficult it is to run one's house without income.
“Instead of facilitating business activities, the officials are making it all the more difficult for the businessmen to run their establishments. This should stop or else they will take to the streets and I will join them,” he stated.
Shekhawat stated that it’s a well-established fact that lockdown can’t eradicate coronavirus disease. “The disease is going to stay until a vaccine is developed. So, at least in the name of Covid-19 don’t finish off businesses,” he stated.
He also lambasted at the officers over their decision of not letting vendors selling their products on handcarts enter commercial areas.
“Have officers become so insensitive that they now have started targeting poor vendors who earn peanuts after working hard all day?,” he said adding that he was surprised that local public representatives are letting all this happen.
Replace Silawat with Thakur as district in -charge minister
Shekhawat here on Tuesday said that Indore district in-charge minister Tulsiram Silawat should be replaced with Usha Thakur as the former is not getting time for the district due to upcoming Sanwver by-polls.
“At these times of Covid-19, Indore needs a district minister who can regularly monitor the situation and accordingly issues instructions to the district administrative officers. As Silawat is busy in poll-Sanver he is not getting time for the district. He leaves for Sanver in the morning and remains there all day. It will be appropriate to replace Silawat with tourism minister Thakur,” Shekhawat told reporters.
Implement two-day lockdown on weekend
Shekhawat stated that the Left-Right system of shops should be scrapped and two-day lockdown on weekend should be implemented. “The people of Indore will accept two days lockdown in a week but not the Left-Right system,” he stated. The senior BJP leaders stated that it would be more appropriate that two-day lockdown is done only in containment areas but if it was implemented in the entire city also residents won’t complain.