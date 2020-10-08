Indore: 'Stoneman’ kills ‘beggar’ near MY hospital

Indore: A woman was found murdered near MY hospital on Thursday morning. Police believe that the woman was a beggar and the killer attacked her using a heavy object. A plastic packing rope was also found tied in her neck. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know about the killer.

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Rajeev Tripathi said the woman could not be identified till Thursday evening. She was found murdered near Bafna Square early in the morning. An injury mark was found on her head due to which the police believed that she was killed. She was attacked with a heavy stone over some issue. The information is being collected about the woman to identify her. Some people informed the police that the woman used to road around MY hospital and she was a beggar.

A plastic rope was also found on her neck. According to Tripathi, it seems that the woman was strangled to death and later she was attacked with a heavy object. The killer was also not identified till the filing of the report. The CCTVs installed in the commercial buildings are being checked to know about the killer.

Woman beaten to death by husband

A 40-year-old woman was reportedly beaten to death by her husband following an argument between them in the Simrol area. The police are searching for the accused. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamlabai Baghel, a resident of Bardari Padhav village under Simrol police station jurisdiction. She had an argument with him. On October 2, she was thrashed by her husband Kailash with a stick badly due to which she got critically injured and died on October 4 during treatment in the hospital. After the statement of the woman, the police booked her husband and the further investigation is underway.