Indore: Stolen SUV Recovered From Rajasthan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An SUV, which was stolen from the Tukoganj area of the city three months ago, was recovered in Rajasthan. The local police in Rajasthan found the vehicle abandoned and seized it a few days back. The accused have not been arrested so far.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that a Toyota Fortuner was stolen from YN Road in the first week of July. The vehicle owner had registered a theft case and he had informed the police that a laptop and some documents were also there in the car. Since then, the police have been searching for the car.

The CCTVs installed at various locations were searched but there was no clue about the accused.

A few days back, police received information that the SUV stolen from the Tukoganj area had been seized by Sanchore police in Rajasthan. Tukoganj police reached there and brought the SUV to the city.

According to information, the Rajasthan police had found the vehicle abandoned a few months back and had officially seized it a few days ago. The Rajasthan police believe that the vehicle might have been used to commit some crime, like carrying drugs, and then abandoned.