Indore: STF arrests four persons with counterfeit notes of Rs 2.11 lakh

Indore: The Special Task Force arrested four persons with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.11 lakh on Wednesday. Two of their accomplices are on the run and they are being searched by the STF team. Interestingly, the accused were printing the counterfeit notes at a house in Khargone district. A four-wheeler vehicle, a bike and mobile phones were seized by the officials and two of their accomplices are being searched.

SP (STF) Manish Khatri said that constable Omveer received information that a person named Vishal would reach the city from Barwah to deliver counterfeit notes to a person. After the information, a team led by senior inspector MA Syed was deployed near Choral while the team led by inspector Sanjay Bagel was deployed on Sanawad and Barwah Road. The information was verified and the team of inspector Syed spotted a youth, who stopped a dhaba for tea. SI Malay Mahant and constable Virat kept an eye on the suspect. He gave Rs 100 to the dhaba owner after taking tea and a cigarette. The STF officials took the note from the dhaba owner and found that the note is counterfeit. After that youth named Vihal Thakur, a resident of Dhar from there. During a search counterfeit notes of Rs 7700 and his bike were recovered from him and he was taken to the STF office.

During questioning, Vishal allegedly told the STF officials that the notes were printed by his brother-in-law Sanjay Vaishnav and another accomplice Karan Chouhan, the residents of Dhar, at a rented accommodation in Dream City Township in Bediya in Khargone district. After this information, the STF officials from both the teams took accused Vishal to Bediya and told him to knock the door of the house which he had mentioned.

Vishal knocked when a person opened the door. The officials entered the house where three persons named Pawan Bourasi of Ujjain, Karan Chouhan and Ashish Choudhary of Ujjain were found printing counterfeit notes.

The STF officials arrested them and recovered counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 193400 and in denomination of Rs 100, 200 and 500 were recovered from there. The team also seized their four-wheeler vehicle and their mobile phones. The printer and other machines used in printing the fake notes were also seized from the spot.

Accused Sanjay Vaishnav and Romio alias Shubham were not there at the time of the raid. A search is on for the on the run accused and further investigation is underway into the case.