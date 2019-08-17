Indore: STF arrests criminal from Mandsaur

Indore: The Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a notorious criminal who was on the run in connection with an embezzlement case in Mandsaur.

Two voter identity cards with same name and different addresses were also recovered from him. According to Superintendent of Police (STF) Padmvilochan Shukla, on the instruction of senior officials, a team was formed to keep an eye on the criminals hiding in the city.

STF ASI Vijay Singh Chouhan has received information that an accused of embezzlement in Mandsaur is hiding in the city for a few months.

He is on the run for two years from Mandsaur. Chouhan and team started an investigation and managed to arrest the accused named Yusuf alias Yammi Khan, a resident of Talen in Shajapur District.

He was arrested from Pipliyahan Square. During search, two voter identities were recovered from him. He was holding voter ids with same name but the addresses were different in them.

The accused has 11 criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder registered against him. He was earlier booked under National Security Act also. He resided in Aerodrome area of the city for a few months after which he was staying in Sugandha Colony.

SP Shukla further said taht he was booked by Bhavgarh police for his involvement in an embezzlement case in 2017. Since then he was on the run and was hiding in the city. The police had announced a reward of Rs 10000 on his arrest.