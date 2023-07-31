Indore: Steel Trader Fights Back Against Bikers, Recovers His Bag From Them | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikers tried to rob a steel trader in front of his house in Snehlataganj under the MG Road police station area on Saturday night but failed in their attempt as the trader did not give up and after a struggle he managed to retrieve his bag from the accused after which the accused fled the scene fearing that people would catch them. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the spot.

According to the MG Road police station staff, trader Sevantilal Soni has lodged a complaint that two bikers who came from behind snatched at his bag slung over his shoulder as he reached home but Soni did not give up and was able to get his bag back from the accused.

The complainant gave the CCTV footage to the police. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

Soni is a steel trader in the city and had returned home from his firm carrying some documents in the bag when the accused tried to rob him. The CCTVs installed at other locations are also being examined to identify the accused.

Elderly Woman Robbed Of Gold Chain

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain by a man in the Tejaji Nagar area on Saturday afternoon. The woman was returning from a temple when she was targeted by the chain snatcher.

According to the police, Meena Shukla, a resident of Amrit Palace Colony, had gone to a temple in the area. She was returning home with another woman from the colony. She stopped near the garden to pluck flowers from a tree when a man came from the rear side and snatched her gold chain.

The woman tried to stop the accused but he managed to flee after pushing her. The incident was captured on CCTV. The CCTV captured only one man but the police believed that he was with another man. However, the investigation is on.

