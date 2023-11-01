Indore: State’s Foundation Day Celebrated With Dignity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State’s Foundation Day was celebrated with full dignity on Wednesday. The main event was organised at the Collector Office, wherein Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. along with officers and employees participated. At the beginning of the programme, the Collector hoisted the flag and the national anthem was played. The troupe of famous dancer Ragini Makkhar and disabled children from Mahesh Blind Welfare Association presented cultural programmes on songs prepared in relation to voter awareness.

The message of voter awareness was given through these programmes. Children of Ahilya Ashram School presented a drama. A programme on voter awareness was also presented by the artists of Indori Artist Group. Dr. Ilayaraja also administered the oath to make Indore number one in voting. On this occasion, Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, ADMs Roshan Rai, Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi and other officers and employees were present.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)