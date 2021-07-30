Indore: State's first 'smart meter town' is Mhow

Indore: Mhow in Indore district has become the first town in the state with smart meters installed in all buildings and premises. Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution company said that around 14,600 radion frequency based smart meters have been installed in Mhow.

"There is smart meter in industry, home, shop, school, transformer everywhere," said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

Smart meter’s installation in Indore stated in January and within few months 100% installation target has been achieved. Meters have been installed free of cost for all 14,600 consumers in Mhow. These meters also have a five-year guarantee. These smart meters send meter readings to the control room daily through the router, thereby eliminating dependence on meter readers. The entire town system is being operated through a state-of-the-art and unmanned manner by installing routers at about 40 locations to forward readings of Radio Frequency Smart Meter. Now, all consumers will be able to see information of these meters on the Urjas app of the mobile electricity company. Tips to save electricity will also be visible on Urja App. Tomar said that the government had spent Rs 10.5 crore on smart meters installation in Mhow.