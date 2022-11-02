Indore: State’s F-Day celebrations begin on a colourful note

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day-long celebrations to mark the state’s Foundation Day began in the city on Tuesday on a colourful and melodious note. Entertaining cultural programmes were presented on the first day at the DAVV auditorium.

Guests inaugurated the programme by garlanding the statue of Goddess Saraswati and lighting the lamp. In the programme, a dance drama based on the life of Maa Ahilyabai Holkar was presented by the artists of the Naad Yoga team led by famous dancer Ragini Makhkhar. She also presented a programme on worshipping Goddess Durga. Similarly, the city’s emerging singers Prabal Jain, Ravi Shukla and Mayank Srivas gave scintillating renditions of songs based on patriotism and devotion. Madhya Pradesh anthem was sung by the team of Kalapathak.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Manish Singh, chairman of Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation Sawan Sonkar, chairman of Indore Development Authority Jaipal Singh Chawda and various dignitaries were present.

Addressing the programme, MP Shankar Lalwani informed about the specialities of Madhya Pradesh. He also briefed about the work being done by the state government for the development of the State. MP Lalwani said that development is being done at a fast pace in the state. Efforts are being made for all-round development. Infrastructure facilities like health, education, drinking water, irrigation, roads etc. are being expanded.

Also, the event organised in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal was telecast live during the programme in Indore.

MP anthem sung in schools

Madhya Pradesh anthem was sung in the collector's office and other government offices in the district. The anthem was also sung in all government schools and students were given information about the role of martyrs of Madhya Pradesh in the freedom movement. Students were also told about the main characteristics of Madhya Pradesh. Prabhat pheris were also organised by the schools in the district.

Ladli Laxmi Sammelan today

Government buildings in the district have been illuminated. The Ladli Laxmi conference will be held on Wednesday, and the main programme of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana of the district will be held at Ravindra Natya Grah from 2.30 pm. Before this, Ladli Laxmi Vatika and Ladli Laxmi Path will be inaugurated at 10 am and 10.30 am respectively. On November 3, activities focused on cleanliness will be held, under which cleaning of historical places, statues of great men and lighting of 67 lamps at prominent places will be done. Those who have made a significant contribution to cleanliness will also be honoured. Sports competitions will be held from 3rd to 6th November.

