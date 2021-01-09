Indore: ​State, union govt following policy of 'Mar Jawan, Mar Kisan'​​: State Youth Cong prez Dr Vikrant Bhuria​

Indore:

State President of Youth Congress Dr Vikrant Bhuria on Saturday said that instead of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, the state and union government ​are following the policy of ​‘Mar Jawan, Mar Kisan’.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said, “Youth Congress will stage protests in every city and district of the state and will support the issues of laymen and the farmers. Youngsters are losing their jobs and the corporates​ are ​forcing them to work ​at a reduced ​salary. Similarly, farmers are protesting for the last many days but their demands are falling in deaf ears.”

He said that they will ​urge youngsters to join them and to stand against the ​wrong policies of the government.

Commenting over Tribal Minister Meena Singh’s statement that sedition charges will be imposed on those who treat tribals as non-Hindu, he said, “I condemn her comment and will not let them suppress the tribal. British couldn’t suppress the trib​​e​s​ then how will this government succeed.”

Bhuria said that the government has decided to close over 5​,​670 schools in rural tribal areas so that the tribal don’t get education and come forward but they won’t get success.

Informing about the three-day political training programme of Youth Congress in Mohankheda, Dhar from January 10-12, he said, “We will inform the youngsters about the ideology of the oldest party and will help them in developing a bond between each other to work for the better tomorrow,” he said adding “​What has happened ​cannot be undone, but ​now we will target tomorrow and will end groupism in the party to make ​a ​strong leadership.”

Along with ​national president of Youth Congress, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Suresh Pachauri, and other leaders too will address the youngsters in the programme.