Indore: 'State to focus on finished products for exports' 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Madhya Pradesh will be included in the top-3 exporting states of India soon. There will be better opportunities for export of electronic equipment, engineering, automobile, agricultural produce including soy, wheat, spices, cotton yarn, and other sectors,” additional secretary, Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi said.

He was addressing a session on ‘Fostering Exports from MP’ on the second day of the Global Investors Summit.

“Madhya Pradesh will focus on the final product instead of raw material to increase revenue in exports. Fabric and apparel in place of cotton yarn, soybean products in place of soybean, spices, home furnishing products, and gems and jewellery, will play an important role in the state's exports,” Sarangi said.

Principal secretary, technical education Manu Srivastava said that the state's exports in the financial year 2021-22 have been worth Rs 58 thousand 407 crores.

“The state has been leading in Kabuli gram, soybean, pharma, textile, and agricultural products. State exports to more than 200 countries in which most products are exported to America, Bangladesh, and China. There are immense possibilities of setting up new industries in the state and manufacturing products keeping in mind the requirements of the future,” Shrivasatava said.

Saurabh Kalani of Flexituf Group said that 3-P-i.e. performance, policy, and perception will have to be worked upon to further promote the state's business. Chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India Arun Kumar Garodia said that the state has been taking a very cooperative approach in trade promotion.

Promoter of DML Group Harish Lakhani said that Madhya Pradesh should do branding of its products.

Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisation Ajay Sahay said that MP is doing excellent work in the field of automobile, pharmaceutical and value addition. More than 250 pharmaceutical companies are working in the state. There are vast opportunities here in the field of medicine and organic products.