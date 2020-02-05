Indore: State-of-art pediatric physiotherapy unit in 2 months

Indore: A state-of-the-art pediatric physiotherapy unit will be set up in the MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) for specially-abled children soon. The unit will be first of its kind unit, which will start in two months.
The institute has been selected by union ministry of social justice under vertical programme for children with disability. In all, 11 such units will be established in Madhya Pradesh. According to MAHSI director Dr DK Taneja, department officials have already visited the department. A no objection certificate to set up the unit has also been received.
“As we have specialised faculty and are located in city’s centre with MGM Medical College and associated hospitals in neighbourhood, we were given top priority to set up the unit. We have sent the proposal for same to district administration and it has been forwarded to state government as well,” Dr Taneja said.
Institute deputy director Dr Hemant Shukla said the unit will have facilities for the pediatric physiotherapy and especially for divyang children. “After getting final nod, we will start the unit in few days,” he added.
