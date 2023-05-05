Indore: State-level seminar on I-T and GST today

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day state-level seminar on direct and indirect taxes will be held in the city on Friday.

The top-notch speakers of the country will address the seminar.

The seminar will be held at Jaal Auditorium. Ashwini Lahoti and Kedar Heda of CTPA and MPTLBA informed here that well-known taxation experts in the country will deliver lectures on Income Tax and GST.

On this occasion, Navneet Goyal, principal chief commissioner, Customs and Central GST of M.P. Chhattisgarh zone will be the chief guest. SB Prasad, principal commissioner of Income Tax Department will preside over the seminar.

In the first-part of the first-technical session of the programme, technical lecture on the provisions related to procedure & pleading of faceless assessment and appeal described under the Income Tax Act will be discussed and the speaker will be CA Palak Pavagadhi from Ahmedabad.

In the second part of the technical session, the country's reputed tax consultant who is famous for explanation of the most complex provisions related to litigation chronicle of audit, search- seizure & notices in GST CA Aanchal Kapoor from Amritsar will speak.

In the second technical session of the programme, CA Abhishek Rajaram from New Delhi will deliver a lecture on technical analysis of the most complex and confusing provisions of GST and RCM in Real Estate.

