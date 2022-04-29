Indore: State HSSC pass percentage at 59.54, HSC at 72.72

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pandemic has quashed the dreams of many students belonging to the tribal community due to a lack of facilities to pursue online education. However, defying the lack of teaching facilities and other resources, students from the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district outperformed their big-city counterparts in the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) examinations and high school certificate (HSC) board exam results for which were declared on Friday.

The state-wide pass percentage this year is 59.54 per cent with 5,54,558 out of 9,51,485 students (regular) clearing the HSSC board exam. In HSC, state-wide results stand at 72.72 per cent with 6,29,381 appearing in the exam and 4,57,066 of them clearing the exam across the state.

The pass percentage in the Indore division, however, remained higher at 73.60 per cent compared to the state in the Class 12 board exam with girls outperforming boys once again. The pass percentage of girls was 75.70 per cent against 71.51 per cent for the boys.

Tribal students shine the brightest- Alirajpur outperforms other districts

In Indore - Ujjain division, Alirajpur district outperformed all other 14 districts in terms of passing percentage in both Class 10 and 12 board results. In high school results, Alirajpur stood first with 93.24 per cent, with the passing percentage for girls at 94.4 and for boys at 92.15. In Class 12 board results, the overall pass percentage is 82.44 with 86.04 per cent girls and 79.59 per cent boys clearing the exam. In the HSC board 58.64 per cent students scored first division, while 42.03 per cent students scored first division in the HSSC board.

When contacted Alirajpur district education officer (DEO) Arjun Singh Solanki credited the success to the students' hardwork and the administration team that enabled students to score more marks even in tribal hamlets, where access to internet and TV network is minimal. In addition, the net coverage is poor and the families could not afford to provide smartphones to these students and there was a real danger of these children trailing behind.

Talking about the teamwork that helped the district to achieve the numero uno position, Solanki said we readied ourselves from the beginning of the academic session, and constant monitoring by a team of district administration and education department led by district collector Raghvendra Singh Tomar started after Diwali.

Principals with a track record of giving good results were assigned mentorship responsibilities and subject experts prepared a question banks that was circulated across the district. Officers were entrusted with the responsibility of schools in their area.

The tribal welfare department led by assistant commissioner Janki Yadav was roped in to talk to parents and students and to guide them, as it is a tribal area.

When contacted Alirjapur district collector Tomar credited the entire success to the education and tribal welfare departments saying that he had assumed the charge of district collector Alirajpur in February, but the two departments, especially assistant commissioner Yadav were already systematically working on the module prepared by the team of experts.

