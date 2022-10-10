Indore: State chapter of Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs launched

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) has launched its MP Chapter.  This is a body of manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs.

The national body of FOPE said that Himanshu Shah, promoter of M/s Vishal Pharma of the city had been declared the first chairman of FOPE’s State Chapter and Amit Chawla, director of M/s MCW Healthcare Pvt. Ltd had been declared a vice-chairman of Fope’s State Chapter. This decision was taken at the FOPE AGM held at Gurugram, Haryana, on October 8. FOPE is the second-largest association of pharmaceutical drug manufacturers in the country which mostly represents the MSME pharmaceutical industry and has been driven by large and MSME industry players since 2007. Across the country, it has 550 members.

