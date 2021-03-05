Indore: State assembly nominates eight legislators for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya senate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state assembly has nominated a panel of eight MLAs, including five from Indore district, for senate of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The panel comprises Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola, Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia, Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal and Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi.

Out of eight MLAs, five are from BJP and three from Congress. The MLAs from BJP include Vijayvargiya, Mendola, Gaud, Hardia, and Verma. The MLAs from Congress are Patel, Grewal and Joshi.

Apart from MLAs, the senate, also called university court, consists of nearly 70 members including Chancellor of the state universities as chairman and vice chancellor, rector, deans, professors, eight MLAs nominated by the State Assembly, Mayor or representative, principals, student representatives etc as members.

The senate is an important body of university, which approves annual reports, audit reports, NAAC reports etc. For electing student representatives, elections are conducted but polls have not been conducted for last three decades at DAVV.