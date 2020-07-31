Indore start-ups capture covid-19 infused market growth

Indore: While many local businesses are drowning and most are struggling to survive, India seeks an unprecedented growth in the education app development sector. With Indore being the start-up hub, this growth spur is cited in the city.

As reported by industry experts, maximum growth is recorded by Information Technology (IT) first generation businesses and start-ups in Indore.

Speaking to IT start-up heads known for working in field, the growth rate in domestic market of education application is noted about 100 per cent and about 30 per cent globally was reported.

The global Smart Education and Learning Market size is anticipated to reach USD 665.12 billion by the end of 2026, owing to the growing advancement in learning platforms. Fortune Business Insight in their report titled ‘Smart Education and Learning Market’.