Indore: An alleged stalker attacked a girl’s parents on Saturday 15 days after settling the matter amicably. A case has been registered in Khajrana police station. The police said the incident was reported in Dilip Nagar. The accused, Amir, of Silver Colony used to stalk the daughter of the victim, Mohammed Suleman, of the Khajrana area. The victim asked the accused not to stalk his daughter. They settled the matter on a positive note, 15 days after which the accused attacked them.