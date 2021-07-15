Indore: Staff of Dial-100 reunites a three-year-old girl with her parents

Indore: Staff of Dial-100 (Fast Response Vehicle of police) reunited a three-year-old girl, who went missing from her place in Rajendra Nagar area, with her parents safely on Thursday. The girl went far away from her house while playing and lost her way home.

As per police, a person had found the girl near Shivdham Temple under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction. When the person informed the police on the state level police control room (Dial-100), the girl was crying and was not in a state to talk. Dial-100 vehicle number 28 reached the spot and ASI Shyam Joshi and Pilot Sonu Dodiya took the girl’s custody.

They started looking for her parents in the area but couldn’t find them. They took the girl back to police station and waited for her parents to contact them. Later, when her kin reached the police station, they handed the girl to them after verification.

The girl lives in the Hawa Bangala area of the city with her parents. On Thursday, she went far away from the house while playing. Her kin started looking for her when she did not return home. They contacted their relatives and later reached the police station where they found their daughter.