Indore: SSH doctors perform lung decortication to revamp lungs of 40-yr-old man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital saved the life of a 40-year-old man whose one lung was not functioning due to long term tuberculosis. Surgeons performed lung decortication to remove the fluid and to revamp the critical organ’s functioning.

Moreover, doctors claimed that it is one of the rare surgeries especially in government set up and it was performed after many years. It was the first such surgery in Super Speciality Hospital and was free for the patient as he was eligible under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, said the doctors.

“The patient is a 40-year-old male who was suffering from TB for a long time and due to delay in treatment, his right lung was filled with pus. A layer of his lung was damaged due to the same and it had some perforations as well,” cardiac surgeon Dr Ankur Goyal said.

He added that the patient was facing difficulty in breathing and delay in surgery could have damaged his organ to an irreversible state.

“We performed lung decortication to remove pus and to get his lung into proper shape to make it work again. It was a complex surgery that took about 4-5 hours. We had to keep the patient on a ventilator for a day to help his lungs to restore. The patient is recovering now and will be discharged in a couple of days,” Dr Goyal said.

Cardiac surgeons Dr Ankur Goyal and Dr Hemant Namdev along with anaesthetist Dr Nimesh Jain performed the surgery.

Could cost over Rs 1.5 lakh in private hospitals

According to doctors, more surgery is being performed in private hospitals. “The surgery could cost Rs 1.5 lakh in private hospitals but was performed for free in Super Speciality Hospital under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Many TB patients are being referred from MRTB Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital,” medical superintendent Dr AD Bhatnagar said.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:28 PM IST