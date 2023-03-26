Indore: Sri Sri sheds light on meditation technique Vigyan Bhairav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of his visit to the city, around 3,500 devotees attended a special camp of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Sunday. In this camp, Sri Sri explained the esoteric techniques and secrets given by Shivji to Maa Parvati. He said that Vigyan Bhairav is a meditation technique used to reach a higher state of inner peace, described in the ancient book Vigyan Bhairav.

He also shared with devotees how to meditate on these meditation techniques easily.

Ravi Shankar said that the first sign of a disciple is accepting he doesn't know anything. “Being fearless and ready to face challenges is another quality of being a disciple.”

Ravi Shankar also said that more subtle travel is necessary for human life. “Spirituality is a journey from the gross to the subtle. If you take the whole life as a challenge, then everything is fine, making the impossible possible is possible only with Bhairav energy,” he added.

“Life force is expressed in different expressions. This power can be concentrated through the practice of meditation. We tend to lose that childlike spontaneity of being surprised as we age. Whenever we are surprised to see something, we come to the present moment and become comfortable. That's why you have to always maintain the feeling of being sheltered,” he went on to add.

He further added, "Knowledge is hidden even in darkness. Knowledge is always available in darkness when the eyes are closed. The giver of knowledge is also black. Negativity in life is only momentary. That's why one should decide after a little pause."

Ravi Shankar also told that animal sacrifice should be stopped. “Instead of animal sacrifice, we should sacrifice the feelings like lust, anger, attachment, and ego inside our mind, which is true worship,” he added.

MoUs were also signed with many universities after the completion of the programme for use in personality development among the youth. This programme helps awaken the youth towards meditation and yoga and keeps them away from wrong habits.

Art of Living devotees of the city and also people from outside the city and state participated in this programme.

Yoga Mitra programme at Dussehra Maidan on March 27

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will participate in the Yoga Mitra programme organised by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on March 27 at Dussehra Maidan. Maharudra Puja will be organised on the occasion.

The mayor said that it is a matter of pride for Indore that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will participate in the programme. Ravi Shankar has given a different message to the whole world through his yoga, meditation and spiritualism. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the event virtually.