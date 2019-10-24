Indore: Sri Sri coming to city on Nov 4

Indore: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of The Art of Living, is coming to Indore on November 3. He will discuss knowledge the subject ‘Yoga Kshemam’ at the Brilliant Convention at 5 pm.

On 4 November, he will address a farmers' conference in Borava district, Khargone for self-empowerment and promotion of organic farming.

After the Kisan Mahasabha organised in Khargone district, Sri Sri will attend satsang at Sri Sri Omkareshwar Ashram. Manish Patel, a member of Art of Living MP, said, “Rudra puja has been organized on 5 November in the Vedic manner, with the help of Sri Sri following vedic norms.”

Sri Sri has received the status of royal guest of the state as well.