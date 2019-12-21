Indore: Spurious ghee factory busted, 105 kg seized

Indore: City food safety officers on Saturday busted a spurious ghee factory in Rau and seized as many as 105 kg of spurious ghee from there. The team had ordered the ghee from accused and caught him with six cans of spurious ghee.

Shockingly, the accused had supplied 700 cans worth Rs 15.75 lakh in dairies at Nayta Mundla, Mundla and Nemawar Road.

According to chief food safety officer Manish Swami, they have got a tip of spurious ghee being supplied at dairies in outskirts of the city.

“Acting on tip off, we ordered six cans of spurious ghee, two days ago at the rate of Rs 150 per kilogram from accused Ram Giri, resident of Gurukul Colony, Rau. We asked him to deliver ghee at Radisson Square on Saturday and caught him red handed after taking the order,” Swami said.

About 105 kg of spurious ghee, equipment and ingredients were seized.

“The accused used to prepare ghee by adding 2 kgs of pure ghee with 13 kgs of vanaspati ghee. He used to mix burnt milk cream in it for essence. He admitted that he mixed the cream as chances of being caught were high in mixing the essence,” Swami added.

The accused was employed in a pipe factory at Pithampur about a year ago where his colleague taught him to prepare spurious ghee. He left the job and started preparing and supplying ghee.

A case was already registered him at Vijay Nagar Police Station.

“We have informed police about the accused and will act against the dairy owners who have taken supplies from him,” Swami added.