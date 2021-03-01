Indore: Spurious catechu unit busted, owner held​

Indore

A ​j​oint​-team of Crime Branch and food safety officers busted a spurious ​​ catechu (kattha) ​manufacturing unit in Lasudia police station area on Monda​​y and arrested the owner.

The accused was preparing kattha by adding harmful chemicals and was also selling illegal country​-​made liquor ​from there.

Under the guidance of ASP (Crime) Guruprasad Parashar, crime branch team ​raided Balaji Industries in Panal Compound in Lasudia Mori where ​ spurious kattha was made ​by using chemicals like potassium metabisulphate, ​t​ritanium dioxide and others.

​The ​factory is owned by Mohan Mandora, resident of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, who was arrested by the team. The accused was supplying ​the spurious kattha ​to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jabalpur, Katni, and other districts of MP.

The team has seized goods worth Rs 10 lakh from the scene and the accused informed that he has been working for the last five years. Police and food safety officers taking further actions in the matter.