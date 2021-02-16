Indore: Spring brings hope on Basant Panchami to say goodbye to Corona

Indore: Tuesday exhibited a distinctive sight of colour yellow -- flowers, food, attires that symbolically represented the augmentation of spring season, as people celebrated Basant Panchami in the city.

With the beginning of Spring season, the weather turned out to be pleasant and positivity gleamed through the bright yellow themed offices, temples, schools and shops.

On this occasion, a procession was taken out in Abuja Muhurta and worship of Goddess was performed in the various temples dedicated to goddess Saraswati.