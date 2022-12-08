Indore Sports Update: Yashwant Club Madhya Pradesh State Level Ranking Tennis Tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arnav Jain, Kanishk Khathuria and Rehan Malik entered the semi-finals of boys-18 and Vishal Chowdhary and Pushpendra Jat in boys-14category of the Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament conducted under the aegis of MP Tennis Association at Yashwant Club on Wednesday. Arnav Jain defeated Manvardhan Rakhecha 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a long-fought match in the quarter-finals of Under-18 boys singles. At the same time, Kanishk Khathuria also defeated Kush Bhasin in a three-set thriller 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, Rehan Malik defeated Aniket Choubey 6-2, 7-5 and Siddhakpreet defeated Pushpendra Jat 6-3., 2-6, 7-5 and made it to the last four.In the quarter-finals of Under-14 boys singles, Vishal Chouhary defeated Divyansh Sharma 6-0, 6-1, Pushpendra Jat defeated Arnav Wadhwani 6-2, 6-0 to enter the semi-finals.

In the Boys Under-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hussain Saifi beat Advait Baheti 8-2, Yug Jain beat Jai Bagani 8-4, Arush Jain beat Rahasya Bahri 8-4, Kushagra Nagori beat Vatsalya Porwal 8-2, Hemang Sarraf beat Advait Bhargava 8-0, Miresh Girdhani beat Syed Almir 8-3 and Devyansh Kaushal beat Rehan Talreja 8-3 to enter the last eight .In the first round of women's singles, Rubita Meena beat Paridhi Goyal 8-2, Hitakshi Choure beat Khushbu Shah 8-5, Komal Jaiswar beat Nandini Indrane 8-1 and Poorvika Jain beat Harmeet Kaur 8-0.

Inter-college divisional-level athletics from today

Executive Sports Committee, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore is organizing the 56th Inter-college divisional-level athletics (men and women) competition from December 8 to 10 at Takshashila campus of the university.The tournament will be inaugurated at 9.30 am in the special hospitality of Mirranjan Negi, international hockey player and Dr Anil Kumar Sharma, Registrar, DAVV.

Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aren Memorial tournament: City to witness football thrill from Dec 11

The Central Gymkhana Club is organizing a grand cash prize Moira Gold Cup football tournament from December 11 to 25 in the memory of former minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Airan.Many well-known teams of the country are participating in this competition. The ground of Nehru Stadium is being specially prepared for the competition. A committee has been constituted for the successful event, in which Chief Coordinator MLA Mahendra Hardia, Coordinator Ravindra Rathi, President Ramesh Moolchandani, Secretary Pawan Singhal, Vice President Pravesh Agarwal, Competition Secretary Jamna Silavat and Treasurer Manish Mittal are nominated.

For Other posts ACP Ajay Bajpai, Sports Officer Reena Chauhan, Mahesh Dalodra, Sheikh Hameed, Sharad Goyal, Paras Jain, Kishan Sachdeva, Mukesh Jain, Komal Jain, Narayan Kharbadikar and Govind Sharma are included . The patrons of the competition were Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sajjan Singh Verma, Jeetu Patwari, Tulsi Silavat, Pawan Singhania, Vishnu Bindal, Arvind Tiwari, Sanjay Lunawat, Jitendra Varg, Ramesh Khandelwal, K.K. Goyal, Manoj Kala, Sandeep Jain, Sanjay Vijayvargiya, Mohan Kaptan, Jagmohan Verma and Manohar Mastana.