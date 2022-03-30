Indore Sports Update: West Zone National Championship, Madhya Pradesh softball team win medals; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Recently, in the 14th senior National (men/women) softball championship held in Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh), Madhya Pradesh's women team won the gold medal and the men team claimed the silver medal. In the women's category, Madhya Pradesh defeated Indian Oil Corporation 4-0, Uttar Pradesh 5-0 and Rajasthan 3-1 to reach the Final.

In the title clash, MP won the gold medal defeating Maharashtra 4-3.

In the men’s category, Madhya Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 1-0, Uttar Pradesh 5-0 and Rajasthan 3-0 to enter the Final. In the Final, Maharashtra won the gold defeating Madhya Pradesh 4-2. Harsh Gogde in men’s and Disha Jatwa in women’s category from Madhya Pradesh won the best player award.

Indore beat Rewa by 9 wickets

Indore defeated Rewa by 9 wickets in the 18-year-old girls category inter-divisional cricket tournament played on Tuesday. Rewa Division won the toss and decided to bat first. Rewa were all out for 45 runs in 28 overs. Mehak Baghel of Rewa contributed 19 and Priya Singh contributed 10 runs. For Indore, Dhani Buchade took five wickets for seven runs, followed by Anadi Tagde 2, Riya Yadav and Jiya Jethwa took one wicket each. In reply, Indore scored 46 runs in seven overs and won the match by 9 wickets. Kanishka Thakur 17 Somaiya Ali 16 not out and Suhani Sharma scored five not out for Indore. Dhani Buchade was adjudged player of the match.

Apollo Tyres and Manchester United to organise virtual football training master class

Apollo Tyres will be conducting a virtual training master class in collaboration with Manchester United Soccer Schools (MUSS) Coaches on 31st March for kids in Indore as part of the second season of ‘United We Play’ programme. United We Play is a pan-India initiative to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills. In the first season, over 4,000 players from across the country participated in a hybrid programme comprising on-ground trials and virtual sessions with Manchester United Soccer Schools’ coaches. At the end of the first season, four lucky players were treated to a surprise virtual call with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. The Masterclass will be a personalised session with MUSS coaches covering a footballers’ physical, technical, tactical and psycho-social development. The players will be introduced to the famed Manchester United training methodology which has been known to produce some of the best players globally over the past decades, with an Academy player being a part of every first-team squad for over 80 years.

The coaches will further help players tailor their training according to their current situation, infrastructure availability, and time constraints with select players from the master class being invited for on-ground selection trials to be conducted in April. Apollo Tyres and Manchester United Soccer School coaches will shortlist 3 – 5 young footballers through two rounds of selection trials. Subject to travel allowances, these players will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford for a match day experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and Legend interactions.

Adivasi ‘A’ wins Tantya Bhil memorial football tourney

Adivasi ‘A’ defeated Indore Academy 1-0 and won the title of Tantya Bhil memorial football tournament organised by Adivasi Samaj. The tournament was played at local Nehru stadium on Monday night.

In the title match, Akash Bhabor, the flamboyant forward player of the host Adivasi ‘A’ team, scored a goal from a distance of 25 yards in the 47 minutes of the game and gave his team lead. After trailing by one goal, Indore Academy team tried hard to equalise, but could not till the last minute. Sardarpur Football Club won the trophy by defeating Adivasi Academy team 2-0 in the final of the girls' category held during the event.

The prize distribution of the competition was done by MLA Ramesh Mendola, Surjit Walia, Manoj Kala, Manish Mittal and Dadu Guru Maharaj. The guests were welcomed by Gaurav Kharadi, Hrithik Charel, Ankit Bihari, Rahul Bilwal, Ashutosh Silawat, Rinku Kharadi, Ramesh Girwar, Ramchandra Chauhan, Sharad Silawat and Ashwin Pahar. The programme was conducted by Narayan Kharbadikar. Ashutosh Silawat was adjudged the best forward player of the competition. The best player of the tournament was Rahul Thapa of Indore Academy. Best goalkeeper Lalit Chauhan, Sunil Damor in the defense line and Avinash Bhabor in the middle line were also awarded.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:43 AM IST