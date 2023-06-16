Indore Sports Update: Vikram Awardee Bante Pehalwan Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City wrestling world was shocked on Thursday following untimely demise of Indore's star wrestler, Vikram Awardee and gold medalist Bante Yadav.

Bante defeated four-time Olympian Mahavir Singh of New Delhi in Nagpur. It created a sensation when he defeated a wrestler Mahavir Singh. Three-time Asia champion Ashok Kumar of Delhi also praised Bante’s performance. Bante Yadav, who used to bet on the demand of audience, left the wrestling world untimely.

Due to his death, the MP Wrestling Association paid rich tribute to him. Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, senior police coach Radheshyam Arya, Vikram Awardee Narendra Boursi, Suresh Rane, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Parvez Khan, Indore Kesari Shrikant Yadav, Ramesh Ghate, Rajendranath , Suresh Pingle and all the gymnasiums of the city also paid tribute to him. Former state president of Congress and former Union Minister Arun Yadav, former minister Sachin Yadav, Vinay Bakliwal, Girdhar Nagar, Lachhu leader and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta.

Construction work for Astro Turf, hockey stadium will begin soon

Hockey Indore Association secretary Kishore Shukla has said no construction work is going on at present for hockey stadium and Astroturf. The Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Department has already given its nod for construction on the land of Bijalpur Education Department.

In order to resume construction work, Shukla submitted a memorandum addressed to Sports Minister Yeshodhara Raje Scindia.

On the demand of president of Hockey Indore Association and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association president Ramesh Mendola, the construction work of the sanctioned astro turf would start in Indore. Shukla said that the construction work for astro turf will begin in 8-10 days.

Khajrana players successful in karate belt grading exam

Karate grading exam was conducted by Dragon Martial Arts Academy at New Ali Public School, Khajrana recently. Successful players were awarded certificates by Indian Renbukan Karate Do Association. Chief Examiner of Belt Grading Examination, Dr Sayeed Alam, honored the successful players by giving them certificates and belts. The names and belts of the successful players are as follows: Sufiyan Khan orange belt of MABFM School, Arfaz Khan of Little Flower School, Hamza Ali of Alkhair School, Rozina Khan of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Daniya Khan of International School of Mumbai and Tayyaba Amjad Ali of MA BFM School were honored with yellow belt. All successful players receiving daily karate training from Third Dan Abdul Rashid at New Ali Public School Khajrana.

Yashika in title clash

In the 62nd Sartaj League Badminton tournament, organized by Sartaj Academy, Yashika Jaiswal entered the title clash round in of 15-year-old girl category. Gautam Moonat, Ashutosh Binnani, Teerth Goyal, Ashank Mishra, Aarav Goyal and Divyanshi Singh also won their matches played on Thursday..

Yashika Jaiswal defeated Devanshi Garde by 14-16, 15-8, 15-6 at Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra Badminton Hall. Ashutosh Binnani defeated Aditya Rathore 15-6, 15-2, Divyanshi Singh defeated Chinmay Parikh 15-1, 15-0 in 9 years age group and Tirtha Goyal defeated Sanmati Mehta 15-0, 15-1 in 13 years age group.

Aarav Goyal beat Gautam Mehta 15-2,15-4 in the age group of 11 years, Ashank Mishra beat Artham Jain 19-17,15-4 and Gautam Moonat beat Priyanshi Patel 15-13,15 -11.