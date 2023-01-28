Indore Sports Update: Titles for Mayur, Hiya

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayur Ketke defeated Roshan Joshi 4-1 in the men's category while Hiya Patel trounced Akshita Mittal 4-0 to clinch the titles of Khelo India Youth Games, organized by IDTTA here at Khel Prashal on Friday.

In other finals, Rudra Chaudhary beat Bhavyansh Kauthari 3-0 in under-19 boy's category, Abu Bakr defeated Bhavyansh Kauthari by 3-2 in Under-17 while in Under-15 age group, Abu Bakr defeated Bhavyansh Kothari 3-2 to win titles. Prizes were given away by Om Soni, vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Jayesh Acharya, Nilesh Ved and Prashant Mahant. The guests were welcomed by Dharam Banjara, Amit Kotia and Vivek Bahle. Gaurav Patel conducted the programme and Naveen Soni proposed a vote of thanks.

BSF celebrates R-Day with sportsman spirit

Central School of Weapons & Tactics of Border Security Force celebrated the 74th Republic Day at its campus with fervor, gaiety and sportsman spirit. Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General, CSWT & STC, BSF, unfurled the national flag at the Quarter Guard in presence of officers and Jawans. More than 20 retired BSF personnel were also present. BSF personnel graced the occasion wearing the ceremonial dress and the proceeding was a treat to watch. The President of India has conferred Gulia with PPMDS Award, On this special day, IG CSWT also visited the institution's hospital and distributed fruits to patients and wish for their early recovery.

Hitesh, Kahir, Sonal and Sohini in finals

Top seed Hitesh Chauhan, second seed Kahir Warik and top seed Sonal Patil in girls category and third seed Sohini Mohanty entered the finals of boys and girls category, respectively in the International World Tennis Tour Junior Indore ITF J-60 (Grade- 4) championship, sponsored by Yellow Diamond, being played at ITC on Friday.

Titles success for Asmi, Sonal and Sahaj, Debashish in doubles

Fourth seeded Sahaj Singh Panwar and Debasish Sahu, defeated Sriniketh Kannan and Vansh Nandal 6-3, 6-1 to win the ITF J-60 doubles title. In girls' section, the top-ranked pair of Asmi Adkar and Sonal Patil defeated third seed Aishwarya Jadhav and Sohini Mohanty 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the title.

Prize distribution of doubles category was held by MP Tennis Association President Anil Mahajan, ITC Trustee BS Chhabra, tournament director Arjun Dhupar and chief referee Anton D'Souza. The programme was conducted by Irfan Ahmed.

74th Republic Day and sports meet at NDPS

The 74h Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at New Digamber Public School. The cricket ground was set for the twin celebrations, Republic Day and Annual Sports Meet 2022-23.

The celebrations began with the arrival of the Director Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke and SMC members followed by flag unfurling accompanied by the National Anthem. The NCC Army wing girls and the Air wing boys displayed their march past skills. Chairperson announced the Annual Sports Meet open, thereafter the audience cheered the athletic and gymnastic displays, hula hoop, and yoga performance, the martial art display of karate by the little wonders was a delight to watch. The colourful traditional dance by the students, showcasing Incredible India set an atmosphere of celebration. The Annual School Report 2022-23 presented by the Head Girl, Swarnim Bahety The national sports players were also felicitated on the occasion. NCC Cadet, Tanishka Nagar's parents accepted the felicitation on her behalf. This was followed by the track and field events, cheered by one and all. Parents also appreciated and encouraged the participants. The most awaited announcements for the House trophy were made. Vanguard Vikings won the overall Best House Trophy for the session 2022-23.

Kushti dangal held in honor of martyrs

A spectacular Kushti dangal took place in honour of the martyrs at Devguradia on Thursday.

In the bouts, Aditya defeated Ankush, Raj defeated Prince, Nitin of Bhopal defeated Amit of Indore. Deepak Verma of Bhopal defeated Manoj Verma of Ashta. Alok of Indore defeated Ganesh Khandwa. Among women, Manyata Bourasi of Indore defeated Nandani Patidar of Khandwa. Samia Khandwa defeated Mahi Kaushal Mhow.. The winners were felicitated with prizes and trophies by guest Gaurav Randive, Madhu Verma, Sawan Sonkar, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Suresh Rane, Rambabu Agarwal and Bhagwan Singh Gurjar.

Sports day at Little Flower School

A sports day was celebrated in the presence of Vishwamitra Awardee Virendra Pawar and Suresh Lunia. Guests were welcomed by Father Jolichchan PJ.

District Ju-Jitsu selection trials held

The Ju-Jitsu Association of Indore District conducted a selection trial on Wednesday at Bada Nehru Stadium, in which boys and girls were selected in different categories. These selected players will participate in the state level ju-jitsu competition to be held in Hatpipliya district Dewas from January 27 to 29.This information was given by Ju-Jitsu Association of Indore District President Ashok Sen and Secretary Monalisa Yadav.

Selected players are:

Laxmi Chauhan, Diljit Kaur, Dwija Sharma, Lavanya Yadav, Yashika Sen, Dyummna Sharma, Hansa Verma, Roshni Arora, Nishtha Soni, Mahi Upadhyay, Swati Tanwar, Arya Chowdhary, Piyush Singh Raghuvanshi, Gaurav Sen, Rishabh Jain, Sanskar Kumavat, Annanya Gaur, Jaysh Sonwane, Samarth Raghuvanshi, Harsh Chauhan, Roshan Solanki, Nirmal Kewat, Anvesh Mehra, Daksh Roy, Makhan Chauhan, Kunal Sen, Arun Chandravanshi.

Indore Bodybuilding competition on Jan 29

District secretary Sameer Vyas said that under the aegis of MK Fitness Club and Bodybuilding Association Indore, Mr Indore Bodybuilding, Men's Physique and Classic Physique competition will be held on January 29 at Shri Ram Gym. Rohit Jhethwa, joint-secretary of the district organization, said the weighing event of players will be taken on the January 29 from 9 am to noon. Finals will start at 3 pm. Dinesh Paliwal said that interested players can contact Shyam Rathore, Shivshankar Raja Thakur, Sunil Galani, Pankaj Chauhan, Arpit and Akhilesh Guddu for their participation.

