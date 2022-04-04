Indore Sports Update: Title success for Ansh, Lakshya, Vishesh bags three titles; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Siddharth Soni Memorial first district ranking table tennis tournament, Ansh Goyal in men's singles and Lakshya Biyani in women's singles won the titles.

Vishesh Rastogi won the final of boys No19 age group and earned triple titles.

In the men's singles, Ansh beat Rohan Joshi 4-3, Lakshya defeated Purvanshi Kotia 4-1 and Vishesh beat Yash Dubey 3-1 in boys' 19-year category.

The prize distribution was done by Chief Executive Officer of Smart City, Indore, Rishabh Gupta and vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Om Soni. On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, Alok Khare, Nilesh Ved and Pramod Son were present as special guests. Narendra Sharma, Gaurav Patel, Nikrinj Agarwal, Prashant Vyas and Gagan Chandrawat were also present.The program was conducted by Sanjay Mishra while vote of thanks was proposed by Nilesh Pardeshi.

Anushka, Ojaswini, Prisha, Niharika, Aastha, Shreyasi, Kanika in QFs

Anushka Shahpurkar, Jasmeet Kaur, Ojaswini Dubey, Dishi Jain, Ayushi Dubey, Prisha Gupta and Niharika Sant won their second round matches in the 20th Ravindra Sethi Memorial Indore district sub junior badminton tournament being played here at Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, the event was inaugurated by TI Traffic Police SK Upadhyay and MP Olympic Association vice president Om Soni. Rajaram Mohan Rai Badminton Academy director Anay Shirpurkar was the special guest. Dharmesh Yashlaha conducted the programme.

Advertisement

Boys-girls state chess tournament Aalik Gupta, Anshka are state winners

The state selection of 8 and 10 years boys and girls was completed in Sagar recently. In the boys category, Aalik Gupta got the first position defeating Ratlam's Naman Daphriya with the highest 3.5 points. In the 10 years girls, Anshika Dongre beat Gwalior’s Vanya Saxena and becoming the state winner again with 3 points. In the 8 years girls category, Anjali Srivastava, who is performing brilliantly in the last two cycles, became state runner-up with 2 points. These three UICC players will represent Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming national tournament.

Advertisement

Saumya in T20 senior women's team

The date and venue of senior women's T20 matches have been announced by the BCCI. Delhi, Himachal, Railways, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have been placed in the Elite Group’ C’ along with Madhya Pradesh.

The team: Pooja Vastrakar (Captain), Neha Budvak (Vice Captain), Tamanna Nigam, Anushka Sharma, Saumya Tiwari, Nikita Singh, Saloni Dangore, Varsha Choudhary, Preeti Yadav, Raheela Firdos, Poonam Soni, Aashna Patidar, Sanjana Awase, Priyanka Kaushal, Khushi Yadav, Kalyani Jadhavi, Bharti Chaudhary, Charu Joshi, Pooja Mishra and Srishti Nagpur.

Haryana and Delhi in final

In the semifinals of the 50th women's national handball championship, being played here at Chimanbag ground, Haryana defeated Punjab 21-14 while Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh 25-18 to enter final.

During matches, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was introduced to the players along with Harpreet Singh Bakshi. The guests were welcomed by Preetpal Singh Saluja, Virendra Yadav, Paramjit Kaur and Anil Srivastava.

Advertisement

Prakash Hockey Club holds seminar on life of Nankulal Yadav

Prakash Hockey Club, from which many a player including Mir Ranjan Negi represented the state and the country, was started 82 years ago by Late Nankulal Yadav. Despite paucity of fund, Yadav took forward the game and produced several national and international players. So, we should take inspiration from him and work for the development of the game.

These views were expressed by State minister Tulsiram Silawat during a seminar organized by Prakash Hockey Club on the first death anniversary of Yadav.

Senior NIS coaches Ashok Yadav, Sarwar Khan, RK Yadav, Shailendra Verma, Dr Rafiq Khan, Ajay Singh Goyal Ashish Tiwari, Neeraj Tandon, Rajesh Kalra, Bhupendra Kapoor and Harshdeep Kapoor were present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Prathameshraje Silawat, said Devkinandan Silawat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:47 AM IST