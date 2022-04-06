Indore Sports Update: Three in titles clash in Junior Badminton Tourney; 2nd MP Sports Climbing Championship begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aastha Sharma and Kanika Jat in 15-years girls singles category, Om Patel and Atharv Rawat in 15-years boys singles category have reached in the finals of 20th Ravindra Sethi Memorial Indore District Sub Junior Badminton tournament being played at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Anushka Shahpurkar and Niharika Sant in 17-years girls singles, Atharv Tare and Aditya Jain are in the finals of 17-years boys singles.

Prisha Gupta and Ojaswini Dubey, Anushka Shahpurkar and Ojaswi Bhomia in 17-years girls doubles, in 17-years boys doubles, Atharva Tare- Aditya Jain and Ranveer Silawat- Utkarsh Maurya are in final. In 15-years boys doubles, Atharv Rawa -Om Patel, Sanidhya Satav-Rakshan Bhaker reached in finals.

In 17-years girls singles category semi final, Niharika Sant defeated Prisha Gupta 21-16, 21-18 and Anushka Shahpurkar defeated Ojaswini Dubey 21-14, 21-17. Prisha Gupta and Ojaswini Dubey defeated Aastha Sharma and Kriti Tiwari by 21-17, 21-12. In 17-years girls doubles semifinal, Anushka Shahpurkar and Ojaswi Bhomia defeated Ayushi Dubey- Jasmeet Kaur 20-22,21-12,21- 13 in three games.

Atharva Tare defeated Kanishk Malve 21-10, 21-9 and Aditya Jain defeated Gurman Singh Khurana 21-5, 21-13 in the 17-year boys singles semi-final. Ranveer Silawat and Utkarsh Maurya defeated AshutoshBinnani and Gautam Munat 21-4, 21-8 in 1-years boys doubles semi-final.Aastha Sharma defeated Aditi Surana 21-7, 21-7 and Kanika Jat defeated Shreyasi Malviya 21-6, 21-9 in the 15-year girl singles semi-final. Om Patel defeated Jasraj Singh Saluja 21-9, 21-10 in the 15-year boys' singles semifinal. Atharv Rawat defeated Atharv Chaudhary 18-21, 21-9, 21-13 in three games. Sanidhya Satav and Rakshaan Bhaker defeated Kritaya Choudhary and Aaradhya Sharma 21-17, 21-14, in the 15-year boys doubles semi-finals. Om Patel, Atharv Rawat, Aditya Jain, Atharv Tare and Anushka Shahpurkar are in the finals of two categories.

Success to Sagar, Garv, Mohit and Akshat

In the Amar Shaheed General Bipin Rawat Memorial 13th National Kick Boxing Championship organised by Kick Boxing Federation of India at Raja Birbhadra Stadium Kumarhatti, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Vaishnav Academyís Sagar Singh, Garv Sharma, Mohit Singh Dashondhi and Akshat Pandey won four gold and two silver medals in the tournament. Along with this, the trophy and medal of the best disciplined team were also awarded to the school team. Office bearers and principal of the school extended their hearty congratulations to the winners.

Col CK Nayudu under-25cricket tourney: MP bowlers bundle out Jharkhand for 160

In the four-day match of Col CK Nayudu under-25 being played at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum, the bowlers of Madhya Pradesh bundled out Jharkhand for 160 runs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh scored 115 runs for one wicket till the end of the first day's play. Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat. The team started poorly and wickets kept falling. Captain Surwar top-scored with 67 and Sahil Raj scored 33 runs. Jharkhand team was reduced to 160 runs in 47 overs. For MP, Ritesh Shakya took three wickets, Hrithik Diwan, Amarjit Singh and Aman Bhadauria took two wickets each. Adhir Pratap Singh grabbed 1 wicket. In reply, MP lost the wicket of Harsh Gawli (2) and scored 115 runs in 41 overs on the first day. Arham Akil 40 and Yash Dubey 63 were present on the wicket at the end of the day.

Second Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Championship begins: Atharv, Granth and Aarav in final rounds

Atharv Goyal and Aarav Jain of Indore, Granth Garg of Betul performed well and made it to the final round of Junior Boys category of second Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Championship on Tuesday.

Under the aegis of Sports Climbing Federation of India, the competition organized by Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Association at Emerald Heights International School was inaugurated in the hospitality of Educationist Sumer Singh, senior Vice President of MP Olympic Association Om Soni and Director of Emerald Heights International School Muktesh Singh. During this, Akram Khan, Secretary of State Climbing Organization Sanjay Mishra were also present. Players from 16 districts are presenting the challenge in the tournament. Sanjay Mishra said that in this game various points are made on the wall, through which one has to climb up. The more points the player moves forward by touching, the more points he gets.

Results

In the junior boys category, Atharv (1.04 min), Granth (1.3 min) and Aarav (1.47 min) secured the first three positions. Apart from these, Hoshangabad's Umang Maheshwari (2 min), Panna's Anuj Pratap Singh (1.36 min), Indore's Vishesh Jain (1.41 min), Ujjain's Vikramaditya Anjana (1.12 min), Satna's Lakshya Singh (0.3 min) and Dhar K. Pranay Pratap Singh Dodiya (0.33 min) also secured his place in the final round.

In the women's semi-final round, Mamta Paswan of Bhopal bagged the first position with a time of 2.15 minutes, Gungun Choksi of Khandwa second with a time of 2.48 minutes and Dhruvika Rathore of Indore with a time of 1.45 minutes. Apart from these, Samaira Singh of Indore (0.52 minutes), Avani Rathore of Ashoknagar (2.54 minutes), Bhavya Garg (1.55 minutes) of Dewas, Pragya Patil (0.26 minutes) of Indore, Devina Patel of Indore (1.3 minutes) and Chanchal of Indore Nagpure (1.02 min) also qualified for the final round.

