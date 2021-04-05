Indore sports update: Tamanna Tejaswini, Chesta win medals in national karate championship

Services is national handball champion

Services won the 49th senior men's National handball Competition hosted by the Handball Association by defeating Delhi. Both teams performed brilliantly in the finals of this event played on the sports ground of the Malwa Institute and Technology at Bypass. In the final time, Services made a better attack and won the game 31–27. Services have been dominating for many years, but had to face defeat in the pre-quarterfinals last year. But this year he retained his kingship in Indore and won the title on the strength of his strong performance.

Players of Delhi also performed a militant demonstration. The prizes were distributed by Tejraj Singh, Secretary General of Tenkite Federation of India, Superintendent Devkinandan Silawat of Central Excise and Shwetang Verma, Observer of SAI . On this occasion, General Secretary of the Indian Federation Preetpal Singh Saluja, Khurshid Khan, Shivaji Sindu were present. Sunil Yadav, Manish Bundela, Mukesh Rathore, Ranjit Singh Saini, Krishna Jharia, Amit Rajput were honored for the successful running of the event.

Rajesh Kanoongo gave a vote of thanks. In this competition, about 400 players from 30 units across the country presented their challenge. on the basis of this competition, the Indian team will be selected for the international competition. MP’s Sunil was awarded Best Goalkeeper, Mohit Best Defender of Services and Tarun Best Player of Services. MP And Rajasthan was jointly ranked third.