Indore Sports Update: Takeover, Rewa in title clash for Indian National Basketball League; Under-15 MP freestyle wrestling team selected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian National Basketball League (3 by 3) men's title match will be played between Takeover and Rewa Bentai. Takeover team defeated Backbenchers by 18-13 points in the semi-finals of the men's section of the tournament organized at the Basketball Complex hosted by MP Basketball Association. The second semifinal was a one-sided afafir. Rewa Bentai team defeated Gwalior by 21-12 points. Sarvagya Rau and Invention Warriors will compete in the women's final. Sarvgya Rau team beat Gwalior Gladiators by 13-7 points while Invention Warriors beat Yuva Bhawan team by 21-6 points.

In the semi-finals of boys Under-18 category, Rising Star team defeated DCC Gwalior by 21-14 points while Snipers beat Kaka Holdar team by 15-14 points in a closely contested match. In the third place match, Kaka Holdar team defeated DCC Gwalior by 17-14 points. In the last four match of girls category, Invention Stars beat Indore Corporation 11-7 while Sai RJN Balers beat Sai Hoopers by 21-5 points. In the third place match, Indore Corporation defeated Sai Hoopers by 12-7 points.

9 handball players from Indore in Khelo India youth games

Khelo India Youth Games will be organized in Panchkula from June 4 to 13. Only boys and girls under-18 handball teams from Madhya Pradesh have qualified for it. The sports and youth welfare department organized a selection trial in Bhopal in which 190 players participated. Sai Yadav, Prabhakar, Harshit, Vikas, Vasudev, Hardik, and Sameer from Indore were selected among the probable of 24 players in boy's category while Bhumi Lashkari and Prerna found place in the girls category. On the selection of said players, Madhya Pradesh Handball Association president Deepak Jain Tinu and general secretary Hardeep Singh Ruppal expressed happiness and wished them all the best for their bright future.

Three players of Tahir Hockey Training Center in MP Junior national team

Three players of Tahir Hockey Training Center -- Deepak Yadav, Ajay Sharma and Kapindra Verma-- have been selected among 25 probable of the Hockey Madhya Pradesh Junior National Team. Hockey Indore Association secretary Kishore Shukla said the junior boy selection trial was held in Jabalpur from May 4 to 6 with almost 200 hockey players throughout the state participated. Out of them, 25 players have been selected and 3 of them from Tahir Hockey Training Center, Indore. He also stated that the Hockey Madhya Pradesh team would participate in the 12th Hockey India junior men's hockey championship to be held in Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) from May 17 to 18. Mohammed Yakub Ansari is the coach.

Under-15 MP freestyle wrestling team selected

The selection trial of Under-15 state wrestling will be held at IATV on Sunday. Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram awardee Omprakash Khatri, principal Shubha Ranjan Chatterjee, Satish Gupta, Suresh Yadav and Govind Gurjar honored the winners by giving them certificates. The winners are: Neeraj Yadav, Yash Yadav, Harshvardhan Bhoyer, Rohit Yadav and Sandeep Sharma of Indore, Azad Khan of Neemuch, Ayush Sonkar of Jabalpur, Pawan Patel of Khandwa, Virendra Chaudhary of Ujjain and Himans Jat of Ratlam. They will compete in the national wrestling championship to be held in Ranchi (Jharkhand) from May 27 to 29. The judges of the selection trials were Vinay Kumar Sai, Arvind Patel Railway, Khanderao, Vikas Yadav and Virendra Swamy. Now, on May 12, the selection of girls and wrestlers of Greco-Roman style will be held.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:12 AM IST