Indore Sports Update: Sumaiya, Vishesh win titles at Table Tennis tournament; Second consecutive win for state at Women Handball Championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Siddharth Soni memorial district ranking table tennis tournament held here at Nehru Stadium on Friday, Sumaiya Sultan defeated Advika Agarwal 3-0 in the girls No15 age group and Vishesh Rastogi in the junior boys No17 age group won title by defeating Yash Dubey 3-0.

In the semi-finals, Advika defeated Zakia Sultan 3-2 in the sub-junior girls category No.15 age group while Sumaiya defeated Pavi Pardeshi 3-2 in the junior boys No17 age group, Yash Dubey beat Rachit Jain 3-2, Vishesh Rastogi beat Aradhya Ved 3-1. Bushra Hashmi beat Ananya Mahajan 3-0, Pavi Pardeshi beat Neeva Patodi 3-0 to reach the finals.

Second consecutive win for MP at 50th National Women Handball Championship

In the 50th Women National Handball Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Handball Association, Madhya Pradesh continued its winning run by defeating Andhra Pradesh 28-11 in the league match played here on Friday. In other league matches, Delhi beat Dadra Nagar Haveli 22-17, Bihar beat Maharashtra 16-11, Jharkhand beat Tripura 20-3, Odisha beat Puducherry 19-5, Kerala beat Jammu and Kashmir 19 -2, Chandigarh beat Uttarakhand 24-8, Punjab beat Tamil Nadu 17-8, Bihar beat Jharkhand 16-9, Maharashtra beat Tripura 19-5, Jammu and Kashmir beat UP 9-4, Delhi defeated Karnataka 13-1.

During the competition, Amitabh Tiwari, TCS head Indore, Om Soni, vice president of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Jayesh Acharya TI Mamta Kamble, and Jyoti Sharma were present.

MP sports climbing tourney from April 5

The second Madhya Pradesh sports climbing championship will be played from April 5 here at Emerald Heights International School. Players from various districts will participate in the competition, organized by Madhya Pradesh Sports Climbing Organization under the aegis of Sports Climbing Federation of India.

During the tournament, there will be competition of boys and girls of sub-junior, junior and senior categories. State organization secretary Sanjay Mishra said the team formed on the basis of competition will participate in the national competition. An international level climbing wall has been erected at Emerald Heights School for the event. During this, there will be competitions in lead, speed and bouldering sections. This game is played in more than 135 countries and it is becoming increasingly popular in India as well.

Moira Cup ‘A’ grade U-15 one-day cricket tournament: CCI win final by four wickets

The Moira Cup under-15 ‘A’ grade one-day cricket tournament, organized by Devas Cricket Academy, the final match was played between RBCF and CCI. RBCF batting first scored 160 runs in 46 overs. Krishna Dixit contributed 47 and Arnav Ghodgaonkar made 27 runs. In reply, CCI team scored 163 runs in 29 overs for the loss of 6 wickets and won the Moira Cup. For the CCI, Pratham Sankat contributed 67 and Arshlan Khan scored 42 runs. For RBCF, Krishna Mittal and Partha Kapale took 2 wickets each. Man of the Match award was given to the Pratham Sankat.

Ravindra Sethi Memorial badminton tourney from today

The 20th Ravindra Sethi Memorial Indore district sub junior badminton tournament will be played here at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall from Apri 2. IDBA secretary RP Singh Nayar said they have received more than 150 entries in singles category. Dharmesh Yashlaha will be the main umpire of the event. In the tournament, seeded players Anushka Shahpurkar, Astha Sharma, Kanika Jat, Shreyasi Malviya, Niharika Sant, Ayushi Dubey, Aditi Surana, Om Patel, Atharva Rawat, Aditya Jain, Atharva Tare, Vardan Agarwal, Samarth Agarwal, Ashutosh Binnani, Atharva Choudhary, Jasraj Singh Saluja and Sanidhya Satav are participating.

IPS’s Kushagra Vyas wins bronze

Kushagra Vyas, a student of Indore Public School Eastern Campus, won gold medal in the Kurash State Competition held in Bhopal and selected for the national competition. In a sub junior National kurash event held in Dhanbad from March 27 to 29, Kushagra performed well and helped the MP team secure third place. He is taking regular training from Gopal Paliwal.On this achievement, school principal Pooja Sharma and Director Achal Choudhary congratulated Kushagra.

Volleyball team announced

- Indore division volleyball team, which will participate in the 22nd youth women and men tournament to be played in Dabra, was announced by Shahrukh Khan on Friday.

- Team members are: Men: Vikas, Arjun, Om, Nikki, Raghavendra, Pankaj, Pankaj Mahajan, Prashant Nair, Piyush, Viraj, Aman and Vishnu.

- Women: Manu, Sneha, Sakshi, Dhruvi, Vedu, Bargi, Nishika, Anshika, Anyvi, Sophia, Sharda and Sakshi .

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:43 AM IST