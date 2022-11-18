Indore sports update: State-level baseball competition,Shree Academy’s players win gold and silver medals

FP Photo

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Players of Shree Academy, a school located in village Kodaria, excelled in the state-level SGFI Under-19 and Under-17 baseball competition held in Hoshangabad recenty. Its Under-19 team won the gold while the Under-17 team satisfied with silver medal in the state. Eight students of the academy were selected for the Indore division team to take part in the state level baseball competition.

Anuj Patidar, Madhur Patidar, Shravan Patidar, Yogendra Sen, Shivam Anjana, Tarun Patidar, Kunal Yadav and Krishna Patidar were selected in the baseball team. On this success, Director Rajesh Patidar, Principal Hemlata Patidar, Mishrilal Sule, Coach Ankit Joshi, Coach Sudarshan Patidar, Vijay Sule, Ramesh Soni and school staff congratulated them.