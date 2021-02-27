Indore sports update: Sonkar football tournament to begin from March 7

MP’s Sneha Jain, Roji Mansuri, Parmi Nagdeve in next round

Sneha Jain, Roji Mansuri and Parmi Nagdeve won their respective matches and entered the next round of National Table Tennis Competition for Cadet and Sub-junior category being played at Abhay Khel Prashal on Friday. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani and chaired by Om Soni, vice president of the Indian Table Tennis Federation.

On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association, Pramod Gangrade, Joseph Baxla, N Ganesan and Mangesh Mopkar were present. The event was conducted by Neelesh Vaid while a vote of thanks was proposed by Gaurav Patel.

Sonkar memorial football tourney from March 7

Like every year, this year too Central Gymkhana Club will hold a grand event of Prakash Sonkar Memorial Moira Gold Cup cash prize 26th All India Football Competition from March 7 to 21 at Nehru Stadium. Many noted teams will participate in this competition. The committee has been constituted for successful organization of the tourney with chief convener of the tournament is Mahendra Hardia, chairman Ramesh Moolchandani and secretary Pawan Singhal. Convenor Suresh Aran, Organizing Secretary Vijay Sonkar and Competition Secretary Jamana Silawat.

State level committee for state wrestling competition formed

Suresh Yadav, Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association, said that a high-level committee was constituted for Junior Sub-junior state wrestling competition to be held from March 1 to March 3 at Chandrapal Ustad Wrestling Center.

Olympians Pappu Yadav, Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri, Joseph Baxla , Raju Thakur Ustad, National Coach Janardan Singh, International Referee Fatima Bano, Arjun Singh Thakur00, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Coach Gaurav are included in the committee. IG Harinarayanachary Mishra will inaugurate the competition. On this occasion, Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Madhya Pradesh Excise Commissioner Vinod Raghuvanshi, Labor Commissioner. Prabhat Dubey and former judge Narendra Kumar Jain will attend.

Anuj, Naudita, Sanika, Atharv, Mantra, Adityam in second round

Indore district sub Junior and Junior ranking badminton competition started at Indore Badminton Club from Friday. On the first day, boys and girls singles competed in Under-15, 17 and 19 categories. In this, Anuj Kale, Naudita Gupta, Sanika Jagdale, Atharv Saxena, Mantra Soneja, Adityam Joshi, Anushka Shahpurkar won their matches and entered the second round.Tournament Secretary Malhari Kale and Astitva Kale said that the inauguration of the competition was held in the presence of Mukesh Maheshwari, Director of the Academy, G.D. Sharma, Amit Kulkarni, Amit Saxena and Deepak Yadav who got acquainted with the players.