Indore sports update: Shayan wins double crown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship was organised here on Monday. Shayan Rajmi of Maharashtra won the double crown. He easily defeated Gujarat's Mayur Garg 4-0 (66-45, 49-39, 64-31,113-0) in the final of sub-junior boys category.

He defeated Karnataka's Mayank Karthik 601-403, said Indian Billiards-Snooker Association general secretary Sunil Bajaj.

Inter-College Nodal Handball Competition held

The Patel Group of Institution organized an Inter-College Nodal Handball Competition recently, in which teams from various colleges affiliated to Indore nodal took part. During matches, CEO Pushparaj Mishra, Preeti Patel, Dr Ajit Singh Patel, Isha Patel and Dinesh were present.

In the men's final, Prestige College defeated Acropolis College. In the women's section final, Prestige College also beat Acropolis College. On this occasion, Indore Nodal Sports Officer Jameel Khan and Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal, Secretary, Handball Association, Dheeraj Verma, Vikram Ansari, DrManish Jaiswal and Satendra Parmar were present. This information was given by Harish Sharma.

Indore dominates state-level school swimming competition

A state-level school swimming competition is being organized at Mhow Naka Taran Pushkar. In the final of the competition, Indore defeated Bhopal 9-0. Pradyuman Singh Rathore from Indore scored 4, Archit Tiwari 3 and Priyamvad Singh Rathore scored 2 goals.

In the swimming, Priyamvad Rathore, Pradyuman Singh Rathore, Vedant Pathak, Vedant Goyal, Krishnam Sharma, Mudit Bhargav, Taha Chandurawala, Krishna Karun, Siddharth Sonkusare, Dhruv Khandelwal, Archit Tiwari, Sarvagya Sharma,Aditya Joshi, Atharv Agarwal,Mahi Paliwal, Archisha Sikandar Kanak Karvare, Anvesha Borasi, Tarishi Borasi, Charvi Sharma , Saina Pancholi, Darpan Sirohi, Alia, Ali, Devangana Chandra, Kavya Verma, Anvika Das and Ananya Julka won medals in their respective categories.