Indore Sports Update: Seven reach final of Veterans TT tourney; RBCF, Vijay Club register easy wins one day cricket tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pramod Soni, Vipin Pandit, Santosh Khirwadkar, Manoj Songra, Rashmi Soni, Sudhir Kesarwani and Neeta Vaishnav won their respective matches of different age groups in the first state table tennis tournament organized by the Veteran Table Tennis Committee under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Table TennisAssociation here at Khel Prashal on Sunday.

In the semi-final matches of 59+ age group, Pramod Soni of Indore defeated Vibhuti Sharma and Vipin Pandit of Indore beat Ashok Ingle of Indore 3-0. In the semi-final of 49+ age group, apart from Santosh Khirwadkar of Bhopal, the remaining three players were from Indore, who reached the finals. In the first semi-final, Santosh beat Kishore 3-1 and Manoj Sonagra beat Manoj Soni 3-2. In the 39+ age group, Santosh defeated Vishal Joshi of Indore 3-2, Sudhir Kesarwani of Bhopal beat Kishore Motwani 3-1 and reached final. The final match of the women's section will be played between Rashmi Soni and Neeta Vaishnav. The final match of men's doubles will beplayed between Kishore Motwani-Sanjay Mehta and Manoj Sharma-Vishal Soni. In the semi-finals Kishore- Sanjay defeated Prashant Mahant- Ajesh Bafna and Manoj -Vishal pair defeated Manoj Soni- Nitin Khabia.

RBCF, Vijay Club register easy wins

RBCF and Vijay Club won their respective matches and entered the next round of Hira Singh Chouhan Memorial 'A' grade one day cricket tournament, organized by Indore Sports Club, at ITI Ground. In the RBCF and Star Club match, Star Club batting first scored 261 runs in the allotted overs. Rishabh Vaishnav 77 and Tarun scored 53 runs. Chasing thewinning target, with the help of brisk knocks of Nikhil Mishra 94 and Salman Khan 54, RBCF registered easy win. In another match, Vijay Club beat NDPS. Vijay Club batting first made 306 runs. Nikhil Singh scored 138 and Abhi Agnihotri made 64 runs. Chasing the target for NDPS, Anupam scored 77 and Shubham Rathore made 46 runs. Nikhil Sharma took 3 and Rahul Patidar took 2 wickets for Vijay Club.

Sayeed becomes member of World Karate Association

Master Sayeed Alam is made premium member of World Karate Master's Association. Sayeed is the seventh Dan Black Belt in Karate and is well versed in many disciplines of Martial Arts. Sayeed Alam has received 16 international awards for self-defence training to girls and women. Sayeed Alam appeared on the front page in the World Greatest Martial Artist book published from the USA in January 2022. He is the first person in the country to be made life member of PKA (Professional Karate Association). Alam is giving self-defence training to girls and women under "Mission Hifazat". Sayeed Alam is a licence holder instructor of self defence.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Official language committee to promote use of local dialect in government works

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:20 AM IST