Indore Sports Update: Senior National TT Championship, Pankaj, Anusha will lead MP teams; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh table tennis teams for National Senior Table Tennis Championship, to be held in Shillong from April 18 to 25, have been announced.

Jayesh Acharya, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association, said Pankaj Vishwakarma and Anusha Kutumble have been declared captains for the senior teams. Members of the teams have been announced by Pramod Gangrade, Nilesh Vedunder and Om Soni, chairman of the selection committee of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

Teams

Men's category: Pankaj Vishwakarma (captain), Rohan Joshi, Ansh Goyal, Hemant Raman and Prashant Aher (all Indore).

Women's category: Anusha Kutumble (captain), Purvanshi Kotia, Khushi Jain, Sarvi Visht and Gayatri Chaudhary (all Indore).

Kalim Khan will be the coach of the teams while Kumar Singh Thakur will be the manager. The teams were felicitated in a simple ceremony here at Abhay Prashal on Monday.

Harshit hits double century

In response to Rewa's 138 runs in the first innings in MM Jagdale under-15 cricket at Shahdol, Harshit Yadav (230) scored a brilliant double ton for Indore and the visitors declared their first innings at 569 runs for 9 wickets in 110.5 overs. Krishna Purbhia 74, Neeraj Grover 51 and Sarthak Verma 84 runs were the other leading scorers. Harshit and Sarthak shared 184 runs for the sixth wicket. There was a partnership of 100 runs between Harshit and Krishna for the third wicket. By the end of the second day's play, Rewa scored 33 runs for 1 wicket in the second innings.

IPS first Madhya Pradesh state-level ranking tennis tournament Manvardhan, Deep, Tejas, Vivan in pre-quarters

In the IPS first Madhya Pradesh state-level ranking tennis tournament, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club, Manvardhan Rakhecha, Deep Munim, Vivan Gautam and Tejas Pancholi of Indore entered the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.

Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by Achal Choudhary, Director of Indore Public School and Anil Mahajan, president of MP Tennis Association and Anil Dhupar, general secretary of AITA. The competition was conducted by Irfan Ahmed.

The results:

Men's singles (Main round): Manvardhan Rakhecha (Indore) beat Rahul Yadav (Indore) 9-1, Deep Munim (Indore) beat Virbhadra Singh (Indore) 9-4, Utkarsh Tiwari (Gwalior) beat Sanidhya Choudhary (Mhow) 9-1 and Pratiksha Soni (Khandwa) beat Suryansh Yadav (Indore) 9-4

Boys category - 18 Years (Main round)-Tejas Pancholi (Indore) beat Adveya Vyas (Indore) 9-3,Vivan Gautam (Indore) beat Vishal Choudhary (Indore) 9-4, Vaibhav Chivde (Bhopal) beat Virat Choudhary (Indore) 9-5, Arnav Ghatge (Indore) beat Jaidev Sharma (Gwalior) 9-4.

Boys category - 14 Years (Main round)-Khushwin Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Vishva Prathamesh Rao (Indore) 8-3,Pushpendra Jat (Vidisha) beat Partha Khandelwal (Indore) 8-5,Mohammad Asim (Bhopal) beat Vivi Hussain Saifi (Indore) 8-1,Ganesh Swami (Mhow ) beat Keshavraj Chauhan (Indore) 8-3.

Vaibhav, Aarav and Divyansh in final

In the 16th Parakh League badminton competition, organized by Sartaj Academy here at Naryanbag Bal Vikas Centre, the final of 13 years boys category will be played between Vaibhav Lahoria and Aarav Goyal.

In the final of 11 years boys, Divyansh Salunke will take on Mann Badjatya.

In the semifinals, Vaibhav Lahoria defeated Divyansh Salunke 15-13,17-15 and Aarav Goyal defeated Akshat Madel 15-3,15-10 .In 11 years boys, Divyansh Salunke defeated Teerth Goyal 15-8, 15-7 and Man Barjatya defeated Samarth Dubey 15-3, 15-5.

In the girls league matches, Priyanshi Patel defeated Maheshwari Salunke 15-2,15-4 and Sandili Goyal easily defeated Aradhya Arya 15-2,15-3, Nidhaya Raghuvanshi beat Tejas Ghyar 10-15,15 in boys -8,12-4, Vivaan Jain beat Teerth Goyal 15-3,15-4 and Samarth Dubey beat Vansh Jaiswal 15-8,15-5, Ashutosh Binnani defeated Priyanshi Patel in the best player match 15-10, 15-10, Sandili Goyal beat Gautam Munat 15-13, 15-6.

Revised MP under-17 wrestling team announced

MP Wrestling Association secretary Suresh Yadav, Vikram awardee Omprakash Khatri and Olympian Pappu Yadav said that now no wrestler will be able to play in sub-junior and junior state wrestling by submitting fake birth certificates. Strict action will be taken and if possible cases will be registered with the police. Now, MP wrestling team, which will participate in the national wrestling championship at Ranchi from April 15 to 17 are as follows-

Freestyle boys: 45kg-Vardan Rathore, 48kg-Abhishek Singh Yadav,51kg-Yogesh Bijore,55kg-Bobby Malviya,60kg-Rohit Prajapat,65kg-Harshvardhan Bhoyar,71kg-​​Rohan Kumar,80kg-Jatin Pathak,92kg-Harshit Pal,110kg-Raj Sachan.

Greco-Roman style-45kg-Neeraj Patel,48kg-Lakhan Mali,51kg-Ramanuj Tomar,55kg-Sumit Mandor,60kg-Naman Jadhav,65kg-Mahesh Rathore,71kg-​​Sahil Pol,80kg-Himansh Jat, and 110kg-Darshan Dangi.

Girls : 40kg-Diya Shakya, 43kg-Muskan Patel, 46kg-Rashi Yadav, 49kg-Payal Patel, 53kg-Shivani Sharma, 57kg-Hansaben Rathore, 61kg- Pavi Chandravanshi, 65kg-Meghna Chavre, 69kg-Kashish Verma, 73kg-Anju Karosia. Team will be coached by Vikas Yadav, Vinay Kumar (SAI), Virendra Swami (Coach). Manager Govind Gurjar.

