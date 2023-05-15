Indore Sports Update: Sahil senior, Ved U-10 Rapid chess winners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the senior category of Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Rapid Chess Competition, Sahil Dadwani scored 5.5 points while Ved Nair scored 5 points in U-10 to became the rapid chess winners. Vivan Jain, Prakash Yadav in seniors and Jai Khandelwal and Anvesha Chhajlani in U-10 stood second and third positions respectively.

Aarav Porwal, Navya Goel, Avika Pawar in U-15, Aarav Maheshwari, Shaurya Jain, Atharva Palta in U-12, Prayan Chopra, Dakshit Sodani, Kabir Gupta in U-8 stood first, second and third, respectively.

The prize distribution was done by Vikas Jain, Dr Anupama Jain and Apoorva Jain. Anil Fatehchandani conducted the operation while Piyush Zamindar proposed a vote of thanks.

Judges of the competition were Yash Tulapurkar, Dinesh Gupta, Aditya Goyal, Sunil Pawar, Deepak Zaria and Gopalkrishna Malviya.

Fine performance by Chanchal

Indore division enters final

Under inter-divisional one-day U-22 tournament, organized by MPCA, a semi-final match was played between Indore division and Chambal division here at Holkar Stadium on Monday. Batting first, Indore division scored 281 runs in 50 overs. Chanchal Rathore scored 99 runs but unfortunately he missed his century. Lareb Ali also contributed 45 runs and Tanmay Patki made 41 runs. Tawarik Khan took 4 wickets and Aman Solanki bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Chambal division was all out for 210 runs in 42 overs and lost the match by 71 runs. In the final, Indore will compete with Shahdol division on Tuesday at Holkar Stadium.

Rollball game included in 7th National Games

Rollball game has been included in the 37th National Games to be held in Goa in October. Goa’s Sports Minister launched logo in presence of Govind Goude, vice president of Indian Olympic Association Amitabh Sharma, secretary of Rollball Federation of India, Chetan Bhandwalkar and secretary of International Rollball Federation, Raju Dabhade.

President of Madhya Pradesh Rollball Association, Mahesh Joshi and Secretary Suryadutt Joshi congratulated all the players and coaches.

Mumbai Masters, Bengaluru, Tiger and MP Royal register wins

Three matches were played on Monday in the Just Kabaddi League, jointly organized by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club.

The first match was played between Mumbai Master and Tamil Titans. Mumbai Master scored 51 points while Tamil Titan scored 48 points. Mumbai Master won the match by 3 points. The second match was played between Bengaluru Tiger and Haryana Yoddha, Bengaluru Tiger scored 73 points while Haryana Yoddha managed 37 points, so Bengaluru Tiger won the match by 36 points.

Today's final match was played between MP Royal and Real Rajasthan. MP Royal won the match by 3 points by scoring 58 points while Real Rajasthan scored 55.

During matches, Mahamandaleshwar Dadu Maharaj, MIC Member Councilor Jeetu Yadav, Patron of Kumawat Samaj Dilip Singh Verma got introduced to the players. Ashok Mishra, Ramprakash Gautam, Paramjit Singh Pammi, Mannalal Bindoria, Narendra Vishmayya, Bhagirath Jariya, Vikram Shaluke, Rajendra Kashid, Vijay Khandelwal welcomed the guests on this occasion.

Shivangi Sariya 16th ITC night tennis ball Cricket tourney begins

Shivangi Sariya 16th ITC tennis ball cricket tourney started here at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday. The tournament was inaugurated by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Commissioner, Indore Division and Rakesh Gupta IG was also present. Divyanshu Bansal, Chairman, Shivangi Sariya, Anil Dhupar, honorary secretary, Indore Tennis Club and Satish Rawat, tournament co-ordinator were present.

In the match played, Commissioner XI defeated ITC XI by 1 wicket.

Laxmansingh Goud Academy registers easy win

Organized by Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club under the auspices of IDCA, the first quarter final match of Sardar Sucha Singh Ghumman Smriti T20A grade tournament was played between Laxman Singh Gaur Cricket Academy and Christian Eminent on Monday.

Christian Eminent won the toss and elected to bat first. The Eminent's team managed only 85 runs in 17.5 overs. Varun Nair scored 22. While Raj Chauhan took 3 wickets, Saransh Jain and Rishabh Bhandari took 2 wickets each. Laxman Singh Gaur Cricket Academy reached this target easily with the loss of 2 wickets in 13.5 overs. Harshal Kadam scored the highest 28 runs. While Harsh Gawli contributed 26 runs and Saransh Jain contributed 22 runs. Saransh Jain was adjudged man of the match for his double performance.