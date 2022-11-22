Indore sports update: Saaransh’s double performance for Devaj Academy

Cricket |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Late Suresh Chandra Lunawat Smriti Under-18 tournament, a match was match played between Star Club and Devaj Cricket Academy, Star Club scored 99 runs losing all wickets in 22 overs while batting first. Shalin Sen scored the highest 52 runs. Saransh Surana took 5 wickets while bowling deadly and Mridul Shukla and Agamya Sen took 2-2 wickets. In reply Dev'aj Academy scored 100 runs losing 2 wickets in 13 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Saaransh Surana contributed 37 runs and Gorish Bafna contributed 36 runs. Jayant Goyal took 2 wickets. Saransh Surana got the man of the match award.

LSGSA win by 8 wickets

Under the same event, another match was played between Shriram Sports and LSGCA, in which former scored 177 runs in 50 overs while batting first. Ansh Bhadoria scored 50 and Abhishek Bairagi scored 42 runs. Vishnu Sharma and Tanishk Yadav took 2 wickets. In reply, the LSGCA team scored 181 runs for 2 wickets in 36 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Aryan Panchal scored 86 runs and Tanishk Yadav scored 72 runs. Aryan Panchal got the man of the match award.