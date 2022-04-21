Indore Sports Update: Rani wins bronze in Senior Federation Cup wrestling; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Woman wrestler Rani Rana from Madhya Pradesh won a bronze medal in the 55kg category in the Senior Federation Cup Wrestling held in Ranchi(Jharkhand). It was bad luck for men wrestlers as they failed to win a single medal. Vikram awardee Omprakash Khatri, Suresh Rane, Govind Gurjar, Vinay Kumar and Virendra Swami congratulated Rani for winning the medal.

However, Olympian Pappu Yadav expressed disappointment over the performances of the men wrestlers and he advised them to work hard for success.

Rakesh Bhagat to lead Badhir Sahi team

Rakesh Bhagat will lead the Badhir Sahi team in the 1st ever T-20 MP Deaf Premier League Madhyanchal Cricket, being hosted by Mahakaushal Badhir Sangh, Jabalpur from April 21 to 24. The participating teams are:

BADHIR SHAHI INDORE: Rakesh Bhagat (Captain), Omprakash Singh, and Haricharan Vaishnav

BADHIR SUPER KINGS BHOPAL: Abhishek Hayaran,

Badhir Yodha Gwalior: Sumeet Bidwal, Nandkishore Sahu, Suresh Jamre and Prithviraj Lohar

BADHIR KE KNIGHT JABALPUR: Gokul Narwal , Akash Hazare , Sarvesh Malviya, Vaibhav Patel and Sachin.

48th Table Tennis Summer Camp from May 2

Indore Table Tennis association is organizing the 48th Table Tennis summer camp from May 2 to 21 at different places in Indore. Secretary of IDTA Nilesh Ved said that camp would be conducted at 10 places including Abhay Prashal, Nehru Stadium, Samarth Academy Rambagh, Sidharth Soni Academy, Sputnik Press, Table Tennis Academy Rajendra Nagar, VS Table Tennis, New Era Public School and Champions Table Tennis Academy.

Responsibilities of the coaches will be carried out by Pramod Soni, Sanjay Mishra, Kaleem Khan, Gagan Chandrawat, Prashant Vyas, Rohan Joshi, Pratish Janjeere, Uttara Panse, Nilesh Pardeshi, Dilip Kapoor, Ajay Wankhede and kamil Khan. Interested candidates may contact at the places of camp for registration from 6.30 to 7.30 pm before April 28.

Summer camp at Atal Khel Parisar begins

Summer camp began here at Atal Khel Parisar like every year. During the camp, players will receive training from specialist coaches in taekwondo, volleyball, gymnastics, football, cricket, badminton, table tennis and skating etc. The camps were inaugurated by senior BJP councilor Munnalal Yadav and Yashwantrao Thange. On this occasion, Vishwamitra awardee Virendra Pawar, volleyball coach Suresh Lunia and gymnastics instructor Sanjay Bhadauria were present.

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tourney; Indore Colts enter final

Indore Colts defeated NDPS by 97 runs to enter the final of the first two day semi-final of Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 cricket tournament being played here at GACC Ground on Wednesday.

On the second day, Indore Colts were all out for 198 in 36 overs. Mohsin Shaikh contributed the highest 37 runs. Soham Patwardhan bagged 6 wickets while Dipendra Thakur grabbed 2 wickets. Chasing the target of 199 runs, NDPS team scored 101 runs in 38 overs in their second innings. So, Indore Colts won the match by 97 runs. For NDPS, Abhimeet Malakar contributed 41 runs. Jayat Gurjar and Ajanya Shukla took 3 wickets each for Indore Colts Club. The Man of the Match award was given to Jayant Gurjar.

After the match, the prize distribution was done in the presence of Indore BJP president Gaurav Randive. On this occasion, Chairman of Indore Divisional Cricket Association Sanjay Lunawat and Deepak Jain were present. Guests were welcomed by Rajendra Rathore, Jitendra Tomar, Santosh Nair and Rishi Yengde. The programme was conducted by Chandrashekhar Bhatti. The second two-day semi-final match of the tournament will be played between MKCC and MYCC at Yashwant Club Ground.

MP set 315 target to win

Madhya Pradesh set a target of 315 runs for Vidarbha in the Col CK Naidu Under-25 four-day match being played at Vadodara.

At the end of third day's play, Vidarbha made 224 for the loss of 4 wickets in the second innings. They still need 91 runs to win the match. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh scored 148 runs in the second innings.

Ujjain take 96 runs vital lead

In reply to Indore's 230 in the first innings of the MY Memorial Trophy semi-final match at SS Commune ground, Ujjain made 324 for 6 in the first innings and took 96 runs lead.

Thursday, April 21, 2022