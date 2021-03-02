Indore sports update: Pyush, Ranbahadur, Priyanka, Sonam win titles in golf tournament

Adivasi Academy in next round

Adivasi Academy defeated Sunrise Football Club 5-3 in penalty shootout and entered the next round of Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup organized by Ajax Football Club being played at Nehru Stadium on Monday. Both the teams were unable to score until the scheduled time and in the penalty shootout Adivasi Academy won the match 5–3. The second match in the competition was played in the girls' class between Day Boarding Indore and Adivasi Club, in which the Day Boarding Indore team won by 3 goals. Herer Patel scored 2, while Sanskriti Sharma scored 1 goal.

Before the inauguration, the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki was garlanded. The tournament was inaugurated by Gajendra Patel MP Khargone, B.K. Chauhan, SR Baghel, Mahesh Virolia, K Sanani , Virendra Baghel, DK Chauhan SR Baghel and Mahesh Birolia. The guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Dharmendra Khare, Ajay Mehra, Dr. Pradeep Chauhan, Prashant Indurkar , Satish Rewal, Ramachandra Chauhan and Ramesh Jhirwar. Alankar Raikwar conducted the programme .

Mantra, Anuj, Gauri, Adityam are district champions

Indore district sub-junior and junior ranking badminton competition was concluded at Indore Badminton Club on Monday. In the Under-15, 17 and 19 categories, the singles and doubles matches of boys and girls were played in which, Mantra Soneja, Anuj Kale, Adityam Joshi, Gauri Chitte won the titles. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Chief Coach of Gopichand Academy Gwalior and Regional Officer of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board RK Gupta.

Retired Additional SP RK Upadhyay, Director of Indore Badminton Club Mukesh Maheshwari, International Badminton player Shreyanshi Pardeshi and secretary of Indore district badminton association Kamal Kasturi were also present. The programme was presided over by academy director Malhari Kale. Badminton Chhindwara secretary Javed Khan, Jeevan Kale, Amit Kulkarni, Amit Saxena and Deepak Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Best Player Award in Balaji cup badminton tourney

In the first Balaji Cup Indore district sub junior ranking badminton event organised under the joint aegis of Indore district badminton association and Balaji Badminton Academy, players will be given trophy and prizes from semi-finals stage. IDBA Secretary RP Singh Nayyar and Deepali Khamrola said that in the competition being held at Balaji Badminton Academy in Nipania from 4 to 7 March, 11, 13 and 15 years boys and girls will compete in singles and doubles. The best player will be also awarded. A welcome lunch has been kept for players and their parents.

Competition Secretary Subhash Khamrola said that along with the prize from the semi-finals, an attractive running cup has also been placed, which will be given to those player who has won three times in a row. National Badminton Referee Dharmesh Yashleha will be the main judge of the event. Entries can be given to Prashant Upadhyay and Dharmesh Yashlha by 2 March evening. Entry will be accepted with the name of the pair in the doubles. The matches will be played on 4 courts. This is the second sub junior ranking badminton event of the season.

Z Black MP Golf tournament: Pyush, Ranbahadur, Priyanka, Sonam win titles

Ayush Yadav, Ranbahadur Sahi, Priyanka Palkar and Sonam Keer won titles in their respective categories of the Z Black open golf tournament played at Royal Garha Golf Course.

In the two- day tournament, Ayush Yadav won the title in best grass score followed by runners-up Lt Col JP Singh. In the net score category, Ranbahadur Sahi get winner trophy, followed by Brigadier Rohit Dutta runners-up.

In women’s category, Priyanka Palkar won title, while Sonam Keer clinched girls category trophy. Dr Nirbhay Shrivastva won the close to pin trophy. Prizes were given away by Ankit Agarwal, Director of Red Black Agarbatti. On this occasion, Siddarthsingh Garha, MD of Royal Garha Golf Course and Arjun Dhupar, Secretary of MP Golf Association along with distinguish dignitaries were present.