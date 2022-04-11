Indore Sports Update: Parakh League Badminton; Tejas, Man and Aradhya in final; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the 16th Parakh League badminton tournament, organized by Sartaj Academy, Tejas Ghyar in 15 years boys, Man Badjatya in 11 years boys and Aradhya Arya in 13 years girls category entered the finals.

Vaibhav Lahoria in 13 years boys, Divyansh Salunke in 11 years boys and Priyanshi Patel have won all their league matches so far. Tejas Ghyar defeated Vidhan Jain 15-4, 15-1, Man defeated Teerth Goyal 15-8, 15-4 and Divyansh defeated Samarth Dubey 15-1, 15-2 in the competition being held at Narayan Bagh Child Development Center.

Priyanshi beat Monisha Barjatya 15-8, 15-8, Aradhya Arya beat Divyanshi Garde 15-9, 12-15, 15-12, Sandili Goyal defeated Divyanshi Garde 15-1 ,15-2, Monisha Badjatya beat Aradhya Arya 15-1,15-3 and Maheshwari Salunke easily beat Yashika Jaiswal 15-4,15-2, Ashutosh Binnani beat Tejas Ghyar 15-11,16- 14, Vaibhav Lahoria defeated Aarav Goyal 15-7,15-12, Akshat Madel defeated Teerth Goel 15-7,15-9, Divyansh Salunke defeated Vivaan Jain15-7,15-8 and Vaibhav defeated Vidhan 15-10,15-8.

Tejas ,Jayesh, Samarth and Sahil in next round

Tejas Pancholi, Jyaesh Karnawat, Samarth Bhargav and Sahil Kathwal entered into the main round of the IPS first Madhya Pradesh state-level tennis tournament being played here at Indore Tennis Club, on Sunday.

Applications invited from sportspersons for cash awards

Applications have been invited by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare from meritorious players for cash awards. The players who won medals in the state-level competitions, organized by Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 are eligible for the awards.

As per the provision, the gold medal winner receives cash of Rs 10,000 while Rs 8,000 for silver medallist and Rs 6,000 for the third placed player.

Applications for this can be accepted till May 31. For detailed information, players can contact the District Sports and Youth Welfare Office. The guidelines prescribed for such awards are available on the departmental website www.dsywmp.gov.in . Applications received after the due date will not be considered.

Bulleteers Club organizes ride

On Sunday, Indore Bulleteers Club organized a ride from the city to Maheshwar at 5am. More than 25 riders enjoyed the sunrise at Jam Gate near the city. They also took bath in the Narmada river at Maheshwar and enjoyed the cool waters during the summer day. Mayur Singhi, Ravi Patidar, Chandan Chandani and Rony Kapoor among others participated in the ride.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:20 AM IST