Indore sports update: Old Dalians Association win Rajgarh Cricket Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College is celebrating its 150th year of foundation. The celebration began with Rajgarh cup cricket. The match was played between Old Dalians Association and the Daly College Staff at Scindia Ground. After winning the toss, the Daly College Staff team decided to field first. The ODA team scored 166 runs for 9 wickets in 25 overs. From ODA side, Aman Narang and Sumit Chandhok scored 54 and 30 runs respectively.
Chain Singh from the DC staff team claimed 4 wickets. In response, DC staff team scored 165 runs after losing 8 wickets in 25 overs and lost the match by 1 run. Prem Dubey and Sanjay Thakkar scored 63 (not out) and 33 runs respectively for their team. Tejveer Juneja and Abhishek Bagadi claimed 3-3 wickets each for ODA.
In the closing ceremony, former Secretary of BCCI Sanjay Jagdale and Principal Neeraj Kumar Bedhotiya distributed the prizes. Chain Singh(best bowler),Jai Singh Jhabua, Amit Budwal& Pushkal Choudhary (best fielders),Prem Dubey & Aman Narang (best batsman) and Tejveer Juneja (Man of the Match) were adjudged.
On this occasion, Daly College Board members Sandeep Parikh, Sumit Chandhok, Jai Singh Jhabua, Ex Board Members Thakur Narendra Singh Bidwal and Harish Chandhok, ODA Secretary Prateek Modi, ODA Sports Secretary Mayur Singh Jhabua, Vice Principal A Ansari, Bursar Harshwardhan Singh, Dean of Sports Harish Benbi and many other distinguished dignitaries were present.
Indore beat Umaria, retain handball title
Indore defeated Umaria 11–5 in the final of the state-level boys handball competition here on Sunday. Indore managed to win the title for 11 consecutive years. Hoshangabad and Jabalpur were joint winners in the 3rd place. For Indore, Vivekanand, Gurman Singh, and Shubham performed brilliantly.Prize distribution function was held in the presence of SP Shakuntala Rohul, former Assistant Commissioner Custom Deepak Mishra, Sandeep Rohul,Anita Shukla and Rashmi Mishra.On this occasion, Arun Saini, Naveen Punia, Kulwant Singh Saini, Rajesh Kanungo, Sudarshan Thakur, HS Dhillon, Sunil Yadav were also present. Based on this competition, the Vikas Pandey.
Simran Royal and Power Shuttlers in final
The final of Indore Badminton League-2 organised by Indore-Duke Badminton Academy will be played between Simran Royale and Pooja Power Shuttlers. Six teams are participating in the in league match. The Spartans finished third place in the tournament. Former international badminton players who won the national doubles badminton title 8 times and at present in the Indian Badminton Junior coaches panel, Avantika Deka was introduced to players.
On this occasion, Duke instructor Vishal Chandwani, Director Suresh Inglani and Prashant Hemani welcomed the guest. The five-day event was inaugurated by MLA an Mahendra Hardia, RP Singh Nayyar, Prakash Dhakad and Dharmesh Yashlha were also present. Vishal Chandwani expressed the gratitude.
Sharath bows out
World No. 32 and India’s ace paddler A. Sharath Kamal failed to capitalize on his first-round bye and went down meekly to Niagol Stoyanov of Italy 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 4-11, 11-8, 10-12 in the pre-quarterfinals of the KO 1 at the 2020 World Singles Qualification Tournament at Doha on Sunday. Manika Batra, too, had an easy first-round draw when she beat Maria Yovkova of Bulgaria, winning in 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 11-0.
