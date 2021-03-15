Indore sports update: Old Dalians Association win Rajgarh Cricket Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College is celebrating its 150th year of foundation. The celebration began with Rajgarh cup cricket. The match was played between Old Dalians Association and the Daly College Staff at Scindia Ground. After winning the toss, the Daly College Staff team decided to field first. The ODA team scored 166 runs for 9 wickets in 25 overs. From ODA side, Aman Narang and Sumit Chandhok scored 54 and 30 runs respectively.

Chain Singh from the DC staff team claimed 4 wickets. In response, DC staff team scored 165 runs after losing 8 wickets in 25 overs and lost the match by 1 run. Prem Dubey and Sanjay Thakkar scored 63 (not out) and 33 runs respectively for their team. Tejveer Juneja and Abhishek Bagadi claimed 3-3 wickets each for ODA.

In the closing ceremony, former Secretary of BCCI Sanjay Jagdale and Principal Neeraj Kumar Bedhotiya distributed the prizes. Chain Singh(best bowler),Jai Singh Jhabua, Amit Budwal& Pushkal Choudhary (best fielders),Prem Dubey & Aman Narang (best batsman) and Tejveer Juneja (Man of the Match) were adjudged.

On this occasion, Daly College Board members Sandeep Parikh, Sumit Chandhok, Jai Singh Jhabua, Ex Board Members Thakur Narendra Singh Bidwal and Harish Chandhok, ODA Secretary Prateek Modi, ODA Sports Secretary Mayur Singh Jhabua, Vice Principal A Ansari, Bursar Harshwardhan Singh, Dean of Sports Harish Benbi and many other distinguished dignitaries were present.