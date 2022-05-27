Indore sports update: National TT tournament begins; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 83rd national cadet and sub-junior table tennis tournament started here at Khel Prashal on Thursday. In the singles matches of Under-11 age group of girls qualifying round, B Shaha (Bengal) beat S Angkeeta (Manipur) 3-2, Pranavi Seth (Bengal) beat C Rushmi (Assam) 3-2, S Banerjee (Bengal) beat S Shanvi (Andhra Pradesh) 3-1, Shubhmeeta Basak (Bengal) beat S Advika (Himachal Pradesh) 3-0, R Ahona (Bengal) beat Akshita Roy (Assam) 3-0, Nisha Revaskar (Maharashtra) beat Anshika Mahajan (Jharkhand) 3-0, Richa Rawat (Gujarat) beat S Mohana (Pondicherry) 3-1, Anvi Phogat (Haryana) defeated K Arora (Punjab) 3-1 to enter the next round. In girls' Under-13 age group, T Sood (Delhi) beat Hiya Singh (Gujarat) 3-1, Srividya (Telangana) beat B Anushka (Chhattisgarh) 3-0, M Gogoi (TTFI) beat S Chhabra (Chandigarh) 3-2, Divya Ahuja (Haryana) beat Prakriti Singh (Assam) 3-0, Anishka Mishra (ARM) defeated Priyanshi Sharma (Rajasthan) 3-0, Ainaya (Pondicherry) beat Sumaiya Sultan (Madhya Pradesh) 3-1 and Anoukhi Kesari (Uttar Pradesh ) defeated Chaitanya (Haryana) 3-1 to enter the next round.

In the girls under-15 age group, Fernaz Yasmin (TTFI) defeated Meghna (Telangana) 3-0, Janvi Patel (Gujarat) beat N Mehta (Delhi) 3-0, D Sekia (Assam) beat Nishitha Jain (Rajasthan) 3-1,N Parveen (Bengal) beat N Gauri (Kerala) 3-0, M Chatterjee (Gujarat) beat Archita Dey (Jharkhand) 3-1.

Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda. The programme was presided over by MLA and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association president Ramesh Mendola. On this occasion, general secretary of Tennis Federation of India, Anil Dhupar, president of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association Om Soni, Jayesh Acharya, Pramod Gangrade, N Ganesan, Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved and Gaurav Patel were present. Pramod Soni conducted the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by Amit Kotia.

Under-20 wrestling competition on May 28

Under Indore Pride Day, a wrestling competition will be held at Shri Ramnath Guru Wrestling Center at Badi Gwaltoli on May 28 from 9 am to 11 am under the guidance of Olympian Pappu Yadav.

Interested wrestlers can contact Munna Borasi, Vikas Yadav, Renuka Borasi and Omprakash Khatri for participation.

MP wheelchair team to take part in T10 cricket tourney

Madhya Pradesh's Wheelchair Cricket Team will participate in the national T10 championship at Gwalior from May 27 to May 31. In the tournament, 8 teams-- Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana—will participate, said Shahzad Ali, president of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association of Madhya Pradesh.

Players shows skill in hockey match

Under the Indore Pride Day, a hockey competition began here at the practice ground in the Residency area. Hockey Indore Association working president Devkinandan Silawat said that Prakash Club is holding the competition. The preliminary match was played between RR Sports Institute and Awasthi Club, in which RR team won by 2-1. Earlier, the tournament started in the presence of former international player Mirranjan Negi, Deepak Kharche, Ashok Yadav, Sarwar Khan and Sheikh Aleem. District Sports Officer Reena Chauhan, Harsh Sharma, Vinita Negi, Dr Mandakini Silawat, Zubeida and Taruna Pal were also present. Guests were welcomed by Neeraj Tandon, Chunky Kumawat and Haleem Khan. The programme was conducted by Prathamesh Raje Silawat.

Tennis & Squash tourney begins

Dhruv Soni and Vishal Chaudhary entered the next round of tennis and squash tournaments being organized here at Indore Tennis Club on the occasion of Indore Pride Day, on Thursday. The competition was inaugurated by Ramesh Mendola, President of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association and Om Soni. On this occasion, Anil Dhupar, general secretary, All India Tennis Association was also present. The programme was conducted by Sajid Lodi.

Tanishk, Sakshi to lead MP Jr softball teams

Madhya Pradesh team will participate in the 40th national junior softball Championship to be played at Chandigarh from May 27 to 31. The command of the boys team has been entrusted to Tanishk Kushwaha while Sakshi Uikey will lead the girls' team.

The teams are as follows:-

Boys category: Tanishk Kushwaha (Captain), Deepak Mewada, Rupesh Baraskar, Kishan Kewat, Jayesh Kushwaha, Ankul Pal, Saurabh Prajapati, Rishabh Gurjar, Gaurav Rathor, Ryan Rahul Singh, Yuvraj Singh Baghel, Yashjit Singh Bundela, Rajkumar Kushwaha, Aman Yadav and Karan Jatav.

Girls category - Sakshi Uike (Captain), Pooja Singh, Deep Bilwe, Ishita Yadav, Rashi Gaur, Trisha Sonar, Gauri Shakya, Deepa Tiwari, Aastha Sharma, Hasina, Sakshi, Ratna Prajapat, Suhani Thakur, Bhavna Salve, Sonia and Bhavani Prajapati .

Chanchal's lethal bowling helps MYCC post win

In the 6 PM Super League cricket tournament, MYCC defeated RBCF by 88 runs. In the match played between RBCF and MYCC at RBCF ground, batting first MYCC were all out for 261 runs in 48 overs. Rishabh Chimaniya contributed 88 and Devansh Vishwakarma made 77 runs. Naman Bhatt took 3, Nakuul Mehta and Rishabh Choubey took 2 wickets each. In reply, RBCF team could manage 173 runs in 41 overs and lost the match by 88 runs. Salman Khan scored 60 and Nitesh Lashkari scored 47 runs. Chanchal Rathore took 6 wickets. Later he was awarded ‘Man of the Match’.

Abhishek Chandravanshi shines for CCI

In another match at Yashwant Club ground, CCI won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Vijay Club scored 233 runs in 49 overs. Suraj Sengar scored 61 while Ravi Binjwa scored 49 runs. Abhishek Chandravanshi took 5 wickets. In reply, CCI scored 234 for 7 in 47 overs and won the match by 3 wickets. Ankit Dane contributed 77 and Krishna Daur made 63 runs. Sagar Solanki took 3 wickets. Abhishek Chandravanshi was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Kabaddi tourney from May 28

Under the Indore Pride day, Kabaddi tournaments for men’s and women’s will be held at Vikram Sports, Malaharashram and Lucky Sports Care respectively from May 28 to 29. Interested teams may contact Raju Satalkar on 94259 11777 for women and for men Laxman Gite 98266 19777, Bhagirath Jaria 98313 99973.

