Indore Sports Update: Narendra Dewan wins MP MLA bodybuilding trophy; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the 47th Senior Body Building Competition and 2nd mens physique sports championship held in Indore on Friday, Mandsaur's bodybuilder Narendra Dewan gave a splendid performance to win MLA Ramesh Mendola Trophy .

Organizing secretary and Observer of Indian Body Building Federation Vishwas Rao (Varanasi), National Treasurer Atin Tiwari, Social Worker Jagdish Jethwa, National Judge Shailendra Vyas and Swami Muskreke inaugurated the tournament by worshipping Bajrang Bali. Rohit Jethwa of MK FitnessCentre said that Rs 3 lakh cash prizes were distributed in 10 groups of the competition.

Pushpendra Sankhla of Neemuch was selected Best Poser, Jagdeep Sahu of Indore Most Muscular Men and Anand Minj of Bhopal Best Improvised Body.

The prizes were distributed in the presence of Mendola, Golu Shukla, Harish Vijayvargiya, Rajesh Shirodkar, Rajesh Sachan, Shivshish Mishra, Manoj Rajput, and Ritesh Goyal.

Indore district bodybuilding secretary Sameer Vyas felicitated with Kanchenjunga award | FP Photo

The judges of the competition were Dr Mumtaz Khan, Ashish Tak , Manj Qureshi, Arjun Pandit, Rajesh Bharti, Anil Chavand, Maqbool Warsi. Mendola also honored District bodybuilding secretary Sameer Vyas with Kanchenjunga award. The Technical operation of the competition was done by Shailendra Vyas and Mukta Singh. Sponsor of the competition was Rahul Jain. Vishal Hari Om Agency, Dinesh Batra, Jai Royal Nutrition, Mohit Kukreja, Nilesh Jain of 365 Food Protein Products, Ashish Jain Shreedhi Milk and Manoj-Akshay Lambate were also honored. Rohit Jethwa proposed a vote of thanks .

Title success for Pavi, Shruti

In the Siddharth Soni Memorial district ranking table tennis competition played at Nehru Stadium, Pavi Pardeshi in sub-junior girls No 17 age group and Shruti Piparkar in girls No19 age group won their respective matches.

In the boys No19 age group, Vishesh Rastogi upset top seed Ansh Goyal 3-2. In the finals, Pavi Pardeshi defeated Bushra Hashmi 3-0 , Shruti Piparkar beat Ananya Mahajan 3-1.

In the semi-finals, Ananya Mahajan defeated Purvanshi Kotia 3-1, Shruti Piparkar defeated Lakshya Biyani 3-2, Vishesh Rastogi defeated Ansh Goyal 3-2 and Yash Dubey defeated Chaitanya Karode 3-2 to make it to the finals.

MP, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat in last 8

In the national senior women handball tournament , played at Chimanbag Ground ,Madhya Pradesh beat Jharkhand 21-11, Gujarat beat Orissa 19-6, Chandigarh beat Tamil Nadu 28-14, Delhi defeated Jammu and Kashmir 18-8, Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 15-1, Dadar Nagar Haveli beat Kerala 28-16, Bihar defeated Andhra Pradesh and Haryana beat Pondicherry 16-4 to seal their spots in the last eight.

Championship is unauthorized

In a letter, a parallel association said that it is an unauthorized championship which is being organized by illegal MP Handball Federation. Prithpal Singh Saluja, who claims to be the secretary, is organising the tournament for senior women, which is illegal and unauthorised. This tournament is not valid and the certificates issued are not legal and will be not verified by the authorized body. He is playing with innocent sportsmen and women by fake claims and holding such tournaments. The International Handball Federation and AsianHandball Federation have given appreciation letters to HFI led by president A Jaganmohan Rao for the excellent work in the field of handball. It is stated that the Indian team has won gold medal in the 16th Asian junior women championship in Kazakhstan and qualified for the World Cup for the first time. The authorised body wants to take legal action against the guilty.

Karate black belt ceremony held

A total of 3 black belts, 1 brown belt, 2 green belts and 11 yellow belts were awarded to the winners during the award ceremony organized by Dhruv Combat Sports and Fitness Club on Friday. Nandita Jha, Vedanta Bakshi and Aditya Chauhan were honored with black belts. Club coach Dhruv Sharma said that this belt ceremony is the result of the children's examinations taken in January. The exam was conducted by Kailash Batham, Style Head Sensai Madhya Pradesh, All-India Dhammika Kai Federation. Nikunj Geydani has given his support.

Karnik award ceremony today

The 33rd Karnik awards ceremony will be held on April 3 at 5 pm in Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall. Players of 11 categories will be given cash amount and honors. Karnik Smriti Committee Secretary Dharmesh Yashlaha said that Anushka Shahpurkar, Atharva Rawat, Vedang Soni, Swati Solanki, Akshat Nimade, Aadhya Jain, Priyansh Khushwani and Prakash Dodeja will be given Rs 2,100. Karnik Smriti Samiti used to give Rs 1,000 but this time Indore District Badminton Association is doubling this amount by adding Rs 1000 in each category.

IPS state level ranking tennis from April 11

Under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, the first Madhya Pradesh state level ranking tennis tournament will be played here at Indore Tennis Club from April 11 to 16. Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Anil Dhupar said that qualifying matches will be played on April 9 and April 10 and the main round matches will start from April 11. In theis tournament, boys category -12 years, 14 years, 18 years, girls category - 14 years, womens singles, mens singles and doubles categories matches will be played. Interested players can send their entries to Indore Tennis Club.

All India yoga sports tourney from April 7

Under the aegis of All India Yoga Sports Association, Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association will organize the 6th All India yoga sports championship on April 7 and 8 at Maheshwari Bhawan, Sanyogitaganj, Indore. Gulab Singh Chouhan, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association said that the championship will be organized in the age group of 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-17, 18+ and 50+ years for men and women. Top 6 players from each age group will be selected for the 7th Asian Yoga Sports Championship to be held in Thailand on May 7 and 8 .Players willing to participate in the championship can submit their entries online on the official website of All India Yoga Sports Association www.yogsports.com by April 4.

Bhopal wins inter- division girls under-18 trophy

Bhopal defeated Gwalior by 10 wickets to win the girls under 18 Limited overs inter divisional tournament held at Shankarpur Cricket Ground, Gwalior on Saturday. The trophy was awarded by Sanjay Ahuja (vice-president, Gwalior division) in the presence of Rajesh Tomar, match observer, MPCA and member of women’s junior selection committee, MPCA.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:45 AM IST