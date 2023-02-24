Indore Sports Update: Mayor Kesari kushti begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Kesari Kushti, organized by Municipal Corporation, began here on Thursday.

More than 400 women and men wrestlers from different cities of Madhya Pradesh submitted their entries in different categories from 24 kg to 75 kg and also in open category. The above information was given by MIC member Nandkishore Pahadiya and Manoj Suryvanshi.

The wrestling arena has also been specially prepared for the event .Fireworks have also been arranged before the wrestling matches. There will be about 15 NIS coaches in the judging committee, a screen (third umpire) has also been arranged for transparent decision. The weight of participants was taken on Thursday. Bouts will start from February 24 at 6.30pm. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, international wrestler Narsingh Yadav, Gaurav Randive, MLAs of Indore and Cabinet ministers Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat will be present.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh College is women Volleyball winner

Maharaja Ranjit Singh College won the women volleyball competition organized by Prestige College.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh College defeated Holkar Science College by 2-0 in the final. Payal Patidar, Mahima Jain and Tania Joshi played important role in the win. College CEO Satwinder Singh, Chairman Ram Srivastava, Principal Dr Anand Nighojkar, Director MBA DrIra Bapna, Sports Coordinator Dr Mitesh Chaudhary and Sports Officer Dr Nilesh Mandloi congratulated the players.

Wrestling world mourns death Thansingh

City's wrestling fraternity mourned the demise of Thansingh, wrestler of Chandan Guru Akhada. His last rites were conducted on Thursday. City wrestlers Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Radheshyam Arya, Pradeep Patodi, Suresh Rane, Satish Mandia, Vikas Yadav, Sardar wrestler Maharashtra Kesari, coach Vinay Kumar paid rich tribute to the great wrestler. Pappu Yadav said in the 80s, there was no wrestler like him in the entire state. It is an irreparable loss to the wrestling.

MYCC win ‘A grade MPCA trophy

The final match of MPCA ‘A’ grade cricket tournament was played between SS Commune and MYCC, in which MYCC scored 325 runs in 90 overs in their first innings. , Chanchal Rathor contributed 116, Kuldeep Gehi 70 and Raj Dabi made 67 runs. Manoj Pandey, Amal Chandel, Sahil Sheikh and Shivam Tiwari took 2 wickets each. In reply, SS Commune was all out for 147 runs in 42 overs in their first innings thus giving MYCC a significant lead of 178 runs. Nitesh Gurjar contributed 60 runs. Akash Rajawat took 5 wickets and Amarnath and Harshvardhan took 2 wickets each. In reply, MYCC made 40 runs for 1 wicket in 9 overs. MYCC won the match on the basis of first innings lead of 178 runs.

Easy win for Vijay Club

In the match played between Indore Colts and Vijay Club in Ramesh Bhatia Memorial Cricket tournament, Vijay Club scored 193 runs in 43 overs. Yashvardhan Chauhan scored the highest 84 runs. Gaurav Dashore took 5 wickets. In reply, Indore Colts team was reduced to 174 runs in 44 overs and lost the match by 18 runs. Gaurav Dashore scored 44 and Yash Malakar made 35 runs. Sagar Solanki took 4 and Yashvardhan and Prakash Nargesh took 2 wickets each.

Kankeshwari Club win by 4 wickets

In another match between RBCF and Kankeshwari Club, RBCF scored 195 runs losing in 47 overs. Gaurav Patel scored 46 runs. Rajshree Srivastava took 4 wickets and Ritesh Chauhan and Rajukmar took 2 wickets each. In reply, Maa Kankeshwari Club scored 199 runs losing 6 wickets in 45 overs and won the match by 4 wickets.

Abhishek Mavi contributed 71 and Dev Barnale contributed 68 runs. Madhav Tiwari took 2 wickets.

Kartik Parihar's all-round show

Under the same event, another match was played between CCI and LSGCA, in which CCI, batting first, scored 293 runs losing 9 wickets in 49 overs, in which Karthik Parihar contributed 71, Shubham Kaithwas 55 and Saurabh Pandey contributed 50 runs. Harshal Kadam, Harshit Jain and Rishabh Bhandari took 2 wickets each. In reply, the LSGCA team managed to score 257 runs in 45 overs and lost the match by a margin of 36 runs. Ankur Singh contributed a brilliant 115 and Harshal Kadam made 46 runs. Karthik Parihar took 5 wickets and Anurag Sonkar took 3 wickets.

Bhumi to participates in National Taekwondo

Indore's Bhumi Chauhan (33 kg) will represent Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo team in the girls' category in the National Taekwondo Championship being organized by the Taekwondo Federation of India from February 24 to 26 in Hyderabad.

Manish Joshi, Prashant Mahant and Vikas Simraiya congratulated Bhumi for her achievement.

Surendra, Anokilal bring laurels

In the recently held 43rd National Masters Athletics Championship, Railway Police player Surendra Singh Rathore won gold medal in shot put by throwing 12.24 meters and discus 38.77 meters in competitions held at SAI Stadium, Kolkata.

Similarly, Anokhilal Verma won gold medals in 1500 meters and 800 meters race. As a result of the above excellent performance, both the players were awarded by Superintendent of Police, Indore Nivedita Gupta . SP, Rail Indore Rakesh Khaka, DSP, Rail RK Singh, Subedar Rajesh Barwal and the GRP staff have congratulated both players for their achievements.

Annual function begins with sportsman spirit

A joint annual gathering of PMB Gujarati Arts and Law College and Shri Gujarati Samaj B.Ed College began in the presence of Sawan Sonkar, President of State Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation. The program was presided over by Narendra Bhai. Dr Shashikant Bhai Patel was the special guest of the programme. On this occasion, the employees who completed 25 years of service were felicitated. Principal Dr Shubha Ojha and Dr Kiran Dammani read the annual report. On this occasion, Pradeep Kumar Shah, Deepak Bhai Modi, Amit Bhai Dave, Atul Bhai Seth, Manoj Bhai Parikh, Rajshree Neema, Prof. Sunita Jain, Prof Lakhan Singh Parmar, Prof Pratibha Sugandhi, Prof Archana Tomar and Prof Kirti Yadav were also present. The program was conducted by Dr Sushim Pagare and Prof Bharti Jadon. Prof Bhavna Holkar proposed the vote of thanks.

Sale of tickets for disabled on Feb 25

For the upcoming India- Australia third Test, the MPCA is going to sell tickets for Divyang from February 25 at Holkar Stadium. The ticket amount has been kept at Rs 210. This will be a season ticket, which will last for five days. Only one ticket will be given to a disabled person. They will have to carry their government disability certificate, to get tickets. A copy of the disability certificate will have to be submitted. Along with this, an attendant accompanying the Divyang will also be given a ticket. All tickets will be sold in cash only.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)