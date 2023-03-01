Indore Sports Update: Madhyanchal cricket society of deaf to take part in National league

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhyanchal cricket society of deaf (Central Zone) will participate in the ongoing National League cricket championship at Hyderabad.

The team members are –

Nandkishore Sahu , Vaibhav Parnajape, Abdul Samadi, Suresh Jamare, Aman Chouksey, Deepak Kumar, Sushil Yadav, Sourabh Kumar Yadav , Yogendra Devangan, Akash Verma, Siddharth Shrivastva, Prateek and Ashish Bajpai

Indore sports win by 3 wickets

RBCF organized a 50-over cricket match between Shriram Sports and Indore Sports under the auspices of IDCA. Batting first Shriram Sports scored 245 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Rahul Yadav scored maximum 68 runs. Pawan Yadav took 5 and Rishik Arora 2 wickets. In reply, Indore Sports scored 246 runs for 7 wickets in 49 overs and won the match by 3 wickets. Anil Maurya contributed 83 and Chirag Sharma contributed 59 runs. Rahul Yadav took 3 and Ankit Gupta took 2 wickets.

Infit A Grade Cricket Tournament: Big win for MKC

In Infit ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, a match was played between MKCC and Star Club at Atal campus. MKCC scored a mammoth 368 runs for the loss of 9 wickets with Abhishek Mavi contributed 77, Pankaj Sharma 69, Anand Shahi 72 and Akshat Bundela 59 runs. Tanishk Sharma took 3 and Nikhil and Sunny took two wickets each. In reply, the Star Club’s innings folded for just 154 runs in 37 overs thus losing the match by 214 runs. Samarth Dubey contributed 39 and Tanishk Sharma contributed 35 runs. Vishal Yadav took 4 and Ritesh Chauhan and Akshat Bundela took 2-2 wickets.

Self Defense Camp in Roshan Nagar

A 20-day self-defense training camp has been organised at Roshan Nagar, Khajrana. Giving the information, CRY Project Coordinator Yasmin Khan said that girls and women were participating in this training camp. For the first time in Mission Hifazat exercise was being done with safety equipment. Master Sayeed Alam (Black Belt) taught girls how to get rid of different types of hold, close range attack and tampering, defense from ground and emergency situations. The last date for registration in the camp is March 2. Interested candidates can contact on mobile no 9926268683. The programme was coordinated by Syed Asif Ali and vote of thanks was expressed by Kamla Muhare.

