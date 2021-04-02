Indore sports update: Madhya Pradesh, Punjab in last 16 of national handball contest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 49th Senior Men's National handball competition has been organised by Malwa Institute and Technology. All league matches were held on the third day of the tournament. Knockout matches will begin from Friday.

Services along with host Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Jharkhand entered the pre-quarters. In the final round of the league matches, MP defeated Arunachal Pradesh 21-1 to register their third consecutive victory and achieved the top spot in their group. The performance of Amarjeet Singh Saini, Keshav, Vaibhav Yadav and Karan Chaudhary in this match was commendable.

In other matches, Assam beat Nagaland 18-3, Karnataka beat Sikkim 13-3, Kerala beat Daman 14-3, Chandigarh beat West Bengal 20-18, Chhattisgarh beat Tamil Nadu 28-24, Jammu Kashmir defeated Gujarat 30–19, Delhi defeated Maharashtra 27–10, Rajasthan defeated Railways 23–20, Gujarat defeated Tamil Nadu 19–17 and Uttar Pradesh beat Jharkhand 25–20. During matches, Sumit Madhok got acquainted with the players. During this, Preetpal Singh Saluja and Rajesh Kanoongo were also present.