Indore sports update: Madhya Pradesh, Punjab in last 16 of national handball contest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 49th Senior Men's National handball competition has been organised by Malwa Institute and Technology. All league matches were held on the third day of the tournament. Knockout matches will begin from Friday.
Services along with host Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Jharkhand entered the pre-quarters. In the final round of the league matches, MP defeated Arunachal Pradesh 21-1 to register their third consecutive victory and achieved the top spot in their group. The performance of Amarjeet Singh Saini, Keshav, Vaibhav Yadav and Karan Chaudhary in this match was commendable.
In other matches, Assam beat Nagaland 18-3, Karnataka beat Sikkim 13-3, Kerala beat Daman 14-3, Chandigarh beat West Bengal 20-18, Chhattisgarh beat Tamil Nadu 28-24, Jammu Kashmir defeated Gujarat 30–19, Delhi defeated Maharashtra 27–10, Rajasthan defeated Railways 23–20, Gujarat defeated Tamil Nadu 19–17 and Uttar Pradesh beat Jharkhand 25–20. During matches, Sumit Madhok got acquainted with the players. During this, Preetpal Singh Saluja and Rajesh Kanoongo were also present.
MP Ball badminton team announced
The Madhya Pradersh team for the 66th senior women and men ball badminton competition was announced on Thursday. In the men's category, Animesh Sharma, Nitin Baghel, Ajay Sharma, Jason Dean, Shailendra Singh, Amit Pal, Yashpal Singh (Coach), Ranjit Gaur (Manager). At the same,in the women team Palak Thakur, Khushi Seltia, Priyanshi, Jyoti, Aarti, Pratibha and Leela Senani , Satyam Singh(coach) are included. The tournament will run till April 4 said, Yogesh Kumar Baghel General Secretary of the MP Bal Badminton Association .
Expose live TV ‘A’ grade cricket tournament: Indore Colts win by 44 runs
The Expose Live TV ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, organized by Shriram Sports under the aegis of IDCA, a match was played between Indore Colts and Khanuja Club on GACC ground. Indore Colts batting first scored 123 runs in19 overs losing all wickets. Viral Rathore scored 69 and Jitesh Soni made 36 runs. Balkishan Patidar and Sunil Dandage took 3 wickets each. In response, Khanuja club collapsed for 79 runs in 19 overs. Abhash Agarwal scored 31 runs. Rajat Biani took 5 wickets followed by Prajajwal Joshi’s 3 and Hemant Prajapat’s 2 wickets.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)